UK may face Christmas turkey shortage, expert vendor | supply chain crisis





The president of the British Agricultural Association said the UK could face a national turkey shortage ahead of Christmas due to a post-Brexit labor shortage.

Kate Martin of the Traditional Farm-fresh Turkey Association (TFTA) said UK small farms using local workers were less affected, but supermarket shelves are likely to be hit by a shortage of skilled European workers.

TFTA, representing high-grazing turkey producers, says some poultry farms have already received five times more orders this year than in the same period in 2020.

Martin told PA Media news agency: Supermarket shelves for turkeys will be empty this year than ever before. Just because they know the big processors won’t be able to handle it.

When asked if supermarkets run out of turkey before Christmas, she said: We’ve seen an unprecedented number of orders coming in. When Christmas arrives, you’re out of luck if you leave your turkey order from a local farm vendor.

As to whether Brexit is to blame, Martin said: When we were small producers we used local labor, but for large processors this is 100% due to labor shortages. This situation for turkeys is due to the fact that the European labor force is no longer provided to us, but skilled workers who have come to us for many years.

People are now missing out on the entire host of workforce they have trained and invested in over the past few years, those workers are no longer available on a seasonal basis and will instead go looking for work on mainland Europe.

Last month, the British Poultry Commission (BPC) reported that there were nearly 7,000 vacancies in the sector, causing some chicken producers to cut production and create shortages at restaurant chains Nandos and KFC.

Producers said they could choose to keep fewer birds because they don’t have the extra staff needed to handle it in time for Christmas.

On Saturday night the UK government said it would issue temporary visas to 5,500 poultry workers and 5,000 HGV drivers to help the food and fuel industry struggling with food shortages.

A UK business group said the plan would not address a serious labor shortage that would disrupt Christmas, delay fueling and panic at some gas stations.

Ruby McGregor-Smith, chairman of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the government should have come up with a plan to help businesses deal with Brexit well from the start.

Instead, the EU labor supply has been disrupted without a clear roadmap on how to manage this transition without disrupting services and supply chains, she said.

Mrs McGregor-Smith said the UK is not providing enough temporary visas.

She said these short-term opportunities will not be sufficient to address the scale of the current supply chain challenges, even if they attract the maximum number of people allowed under the plan. This announcement is like throwing a water thimble at a campfire.

