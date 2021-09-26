A dying veterinary crisis hit Britain before pets were seen.





The shortage of veterinarians and the growing adoption of pets are creating a crisis in Wales and across the UK.

This, along with the limits of the epidemic, claims to have created the perfect storm for the veterinary industry.

According to a survey by the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, since the end of 2019 the UK cat and dog population has increased by around 50%, reaching around 12.5 million dogs and 12.2 million cats.

Additionally, about 19% of those surveyed have adopted new pets since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A change in many people’s work habits has motivated them to bring companions into their lives, but veterinarians across Wales are paying the price.

Caroline Smith, Critical Director of Summerhill Vets in Newport, said:

“Our employees are on their knees and we really need to cut back on the routine, preventive medical appointments we are making to retain them.”

Caroline Smith, Clinical Director at Summerhill Vets, says the dog died of a shortage (Image: Summerhill Vets)

Summerhill Vets is part of an independent veterinary group across South Wales. Caroline highlighted that some quarters are particularly suffering, with pets living in the Welsh Valley being the most affected.

“I think it will close soon. We have 10 branches and one is definitely closing.

“It’s not the only practice we’re struggling with staffing in the Valley.

“It’s absolutely impossible to hire right now. There’s no veterinarian looking for a job, and the new tax change doesn’t save the locusts.”

Because there is no place to move between treatments, some hospitals only have nurses, so Caroline and her team have to provide remote assistance, which is not always suitable for emergencies.

Caroline recalled a recent emergency with a choking puppy. The owner rushed the dog to the nearest veterinarian who could not find it.

“When the dog came to me, it was already dead.”

Veterinarians in Northern Wales are also experiencing a similar problem with shortages.

David Snaith, Practicing Principal of Conway Road Veterinary Surgery in Colwyn Bay, explains how Brexit is making a huge impact on the UK veterinary industry.

He explained: “There has always been a big European component in the workforce, and that shortage peaked with Brexit.

“The number of veterinarians coming in each month from Europe has gone down from more than 100 per month at Royal College to about 20. So that’s an 18-month course.”

David also saw how travel restrictions across Covid have forced many European veterinarians to return home.

His practice also saw the strain of the plague puppy boom.

“In the first 12 months of the pandemic, we saw a 70% increase in customers. Of course, when people return to work, that will be the next problem, because a lot of dogs will be abandoned or there will be a lot of dogs. Not socializing well. who can’t.”

David Snaith, Practicing Principal at Conway Road Veterinary Surgery, says Brexit has had a huge impact on the workforce (Image: Conway Road Veterinary Surgery)

According to data from earlier this year, the three most adopted breeds in Wales were the Cockapoo, the Dachshund and the French Bulldog.

Caroline highlighted how certain breeds with uninformed owners put more strain on Welsh veterinarians.

She said, “I hope I can somehow inform the public how important it is to do research.

“If you buy a dog that doesn’t have a nose – a dog with a very short nose – like a French or Bulldog, you will have breathing problems.

“Owners will get expensive bills, and they will need thousands of pounds of surgery to be able to breathe.

“I’m worried about animals whose owners can’t afford the care they need and I’m still trying to figure out a way to help them by lying down at night. I wish there was an NHS for pets, but sadly they don’t.”

Mental health is a major concern for veterinarians today. Caroline said owner support is dwindling as owners struggle to keep up with the demands of the practice.

“I think the fact that the general public is receiving aggro is probably because they are frustrated, unable to do what they want to do or do what they want to do.

“It seems like a lot of people are really angry and gibberish when they accuse us of working for money. Anyone on the receiving end knows that this is not a paid industry.”

As a veterinarian, Caroline has a stable salary, but she stresses that support staff and veterinary nurses can get “a better paying, less stressful job” where she works elsewhere while still having high qualifications.

David agreed. “I think the biggest problem is fatigue. Tiredness makes people more stressed.

“It will affect family life like relationships because you start too early and get into art nights very late.

“That’s why the dropout rate for veterinarians is quite high, because they are suffering from burnout.”

It’s the perfect combination of all these factors that are causing crises across the UK and prolonging disease and death in pets.

David mentioned how new veterinary schools are opening up across the UK, but it will take about five years for the impact of the newly qualified schools to show.

Until then, Caroline asked pet owners in Wales to understand that they were working as hard as they could.

“I love my job and I love the people I work with, but we are exhausted and I hope the Welsh pet owners understand this and be patient with us.”

