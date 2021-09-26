Pay us a fair share for all the likes we earn, demand from influencers | Social media





Public support for workers’ rights and equal pay may increase, but at least one group feels left out: Gen Z professionals in the modern and relatively nebulous arena of online content creation and influence. .

It is a state of affairs that Lindsey Lee Lugrin, a former financial graduate model, is considering changing with a collective organization. She launched an advocacy site, aptly titled F *** You Pay Me, where influencers review and compare offers with brands, pay ranges, and what it’s like to work with them.

Lugrin, 31, said: All creative freelancers have the same problem – it feels like you’re looking into a black box when accepting a new client or project. There are no rules, no transparency, talking about pay or pay is taboo, and there is an element of fear that if you don’t say yes, you might lose the opportunity.

Lindsey Lee Lugrin. Photography: Sissy Martin

By some estimates, the influence economy has grown from $ 1.7 billion ($ 1.24 billion) in 2016 to about $ 13.8 billion ($ 10 billion) this year. According to an analysis last year by influencer company Klear, male creators made an average of $ 476 for each post and women $ 348.

But there are growing pains, with stars overnight on Instagram or TikTok wondering why they are being paid a fraction of the influence superstars like sisters DAmelio Dixie and Charli receive, while sites like that Brands Behaving Badly, We Dont Work for Free and Influencer Pay Gap claim that many mid- and micro-level influencers are being exploited.

Influencer Marketing has grown from an add-on to a central part of how brands reach consumers, says social media marketing guru and former high-profile influencer mom Stacy DeBroff, CEO of Influence Central. At the same time, the gap is widening between the payment expectations of influencers and brands.

Influencers perceive brands to be rich in money after cutting marketing spend during Covid, and feel overworked and undervalued, and should be paid more. But brands have not relaxed their spending and are only ready to pay more for very high-end influencers.

Additionally, brands are asking influencers to do more, including scripted product presentations and covers, while competing against millions of newcomers who might be willing to work for free because they are trying to build their profile.

It’s a jungle out there because you can become a TikTok, Instagram or Twitch star overnight with just one viral video, DeBroff says, noting that many influencers share the most they got paid, this which risks distorting the market. They don’t want to admit that they did something cheap for a brand that really wasn’t worth it, she says.

The situation is creating unrest, prompting influencers like Lugrin, winner of the 2015 #CastMeMarc Instagram contest to be the face of Marc by Marc Jacobs, for which she was paid $ 1,000, to turn to collective organizing.

People trust us and you can’t trivialize trust, says Lugrin, while acknowledging that it’s hard to put a price on someone when you’re not from mainstream media.

This is a problem that many agents, lawyers, unions such as Sag-Aftra (the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and marketing companies are trying to solve. Even 15-second TikTok dance challenges can take months to negotiate, to crumble.

At the same time, influencers say their demands are justified, given that brands demand more from them in terms of more extensive licenses, property rights, or shifting the post to paid advertising.

They have no problem spending huge sums on mega-influencers or celebrities, but when it comes to middle-level influencers or micro-influencers, they’re really reluctant, DeBroff says.

For Lugrin, who wrote on her blog last year that FYPM was born out of rage and described herself as a simple young girl in a male-dominated corporate world trying to dress for work without being too cold, too cute, not cute enough or killing my feet, the battle is just beginning.

Being a Marc Jacobs model was really exciting and changed my life, she says. But that was then and it is now. Back then, people looked to brands for what was cool. But it’s not like that today. The roles have turned, people are turning to influencers and the price needs to reflect that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/sep/26/pay-us-a-fair-share-for-all-the-likes-we-earn-demand-influencers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos