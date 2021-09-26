5 of the UK’s best Christmas markets to return in 2021





Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift at a stand-alone stand selling handicrafts, or sipping a warm glass of mulled wine in the fresh winter air, the Christmas Market is sure to put you in a festive mood.

But we all know that things were a little different last year and there weren’t as many festivities as usual ahead of Christmas.

Christmas markets across the country have been canceled or reduced due to the pandemic, including Manchester itself, which typically attracts thousands of visitors.

But everything is back to normal as the popular market reopens ahead of Christmas this year.

With the German Christmas market in Leeds canceled for the second year in a row, uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus situation still exist in the coming months, but many key markets will return.

We have compiled a list of Christmas markets coming back from the UK this year.

Manchester Manchester Christmas Market (Image: MEN)

No list of Christmas markets would be complete without ourselves. It runs from November 12th to December 22nd, one of the largest festival markets in the North.

Last year the Christmas Market was canceled and only a handful of vendors were able to open it for a limited time.

This year’s festival stalls will be scattered all over the city center. Details of the market have yet to be revealed, but this year the Piccadilly Gardens could turn into a winter wonderland.

Birmingham Birmingham Christmas Market (Image: Birmingham Mail)

If you are looking for an authentic German Christmas market, this is it. The Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market is one of the largest Christmas markets outside Germany and Austria, so it’s a great alternative to going abroad this festive season.

Look forward to German food and drink stalls as well as handicrafts from Birmingham artists.

The market, which opens on November 4, will have fewer stalls this year, but the big wheels and ice rink will be open until January 9 and the market itself will close on December 23.

Edinburgh shoppers at the Edinburgh Christmas Market (Image: handout)

Festive stalls are set to occupy Edinburgh streets once again this year, with many additional attractions including Big Wheels and Santas Grotto.

A city rich in history and full of festivities before and after the New Year, Edinburgh Christmas Market promises to impress.

It starts on November 19th and runs through January 2nd, with more than 60 stalls popping up.

Nottingham Nottingham Christmas Market (Image: Joseph Raynor/Nottingham Post)

Offering many Bavarian-style stalls and fun rides, Nottingham Winter Wonderland is the perfect destination for a festive getaway.

You can also look into the market from above thanks to a lookout overlooking the stalls.

Markets are spread across the city, making it an ideal place to end all your Christmas shopping. It opens on November 18th and closes on January 3rd.

London’s Winter Wonderland London’s Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park (Image: Getty Images)

Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland isn’t just a Christmas market, it’s got everything you could want from fairgrounds to ice skating.

London’s biggest festival event, running from 19 November to 3 January, is family-friendly and has enough to keep everyone entertained.

There is a circus show for children and a cocktail bar for adults, but tickets must be purchased in advance.

