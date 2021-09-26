Stock Week Ahead: Can Europe Fuel Recovery as US and China Stumble?





The European economy rebounded more strongly than expected after the easing of foreclosure restrictions earlier this year. And it avoided some of the big risks that are now clouding the outlook for the United States and China.

S&P Global Ratings last week raised its European growth forecast for 2021 to 5.1% from 4.4%, citing rapid improvements in economic output, the labor market and high levels of business investment.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development takes a similar view. He said last week that he expects the eurozone economy to grow 5.3% this year, an improvement of 1 percentage point from his May projection.

Overview: S&P now expects Europe to return to its pre-crisis GDP level before the end of this year, a quarter earlier than expected.

The economic recovery was reinforced by the European Union’s vaccination campaign, which started slowly but is now one of the most successful in the world. More than 72% of European adults over 18 have been fully immunized, according to official data, compared to 66% of Americans over 18.

The emergency response to the coronavirus also played a major role. The European Central Bank responded to the crisis with a major bond buying program and governments have put in place programs to ensure workers are paid.

More to come: European consumers have accumulated more than 300 billion euros ($ 350 billion) in excess cash reserves during the pandemic, according to S&P, and they are starting to spend, helping to fuel a continued rebound in services.

At the same time, EU countries are starting to receive huge grants and cheap loans from the bloc’s € 800 billion ($ 940 billion) stimulus fund. The stimulus is expected to add 3.9% to eurozone GDP by 2026, according to S&P.

Condition Check: The United States and China are facing significant headwinds.

The vaccine rollout has failed in America, where the percentage of people who have received at least one dose is the lowest in the G7. The OECD lowered its US forecast for 2021 last week by 0.9 percentage point to 6%.

The Chinese economy will grow 8.5% this year, according to the OECD. But growth may have stalled in August, according to survey data, as officials tried to eradicate new outbreaks of the coronavirus. A sweeping regulatory crackdown on private companies could further dampen activity, and the country is bracing for the potential collapse of Evergrande.

The fate of the huge real estate developer remains uncertain after a deadline passed last week without the company being made aware of its intention to pay nearly $ 84 million in interest owed to bondholders.

Why it matters: Evergrande has total liabilities of around $ 300 billion, and some analysts fear that a disorderly collapse could trigger China’s “Lehman Bros” moment by sending shocks through the financial system and the economy. economy. Real estate and related industries account for around 30% of Chinese GDP.

Can Europe take over if necessary? It remains to be seen.

The German Ifo business climate index fell in September, suggesting that the recovery is faltering in Europe’s largest economy. IHS Markit said trade activity in the euro area “grew at a markedly reduced rate” during the month, reflecting supply chain bottlenecks and concerns over the pandemic.

It is possible that the United States, China and Europe will all struggle for the remainder of the year, presenting policymakers with a difficult set of decisions as inflation continues to remain high.

“The most likely outcome is that the global recovery will continue, albeit at a slower pace, that inflation peaks in the next few quarters before falling back next year, and that central banks reduce their political support. in a gradual and well-reported manner, ”Neil Shearing of Capital Economics wrote recently.

Marc Benioff wants to talk about Facebook

From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread to what plagues America today: the deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook (FB). getting started, you can see the amount of mistrust and misinformation that’s happening, ”Benioff told my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan. bigger problems.

“Look at how it affects the world. You can talk about the political process. You can talk about the climate. You can talk about the pandemic,” Benioff said. “In every major topic, it comes down to the mistrust that occurs and especially the amount of it sown by social media. It has to stop now.”

The tech billionaire has called on Congress to crack down on Facebook’s misinformation problem.

“I own Time and am held accountable for what is produced on my platform,” Benioff said, adding that CNN and other media are also held accountable. “As far as Facebook is concerned, they are not being held accountable. So they have no incentive from the government. This has to change.”

Following

Tuesday: US consumer confidence; Gains in microns

Wednesday: EIA crude oil inventories, Evergrande bond payment due

Thursday: jobless claims in the United States; CarMax gains; China PMI

Friday: data on personal income and inflation in the United States; Eurozone inflation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/26/investing/stocks-week-ahead/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos