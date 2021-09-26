Labour’s Miliband says ‘hard diplomacy’, UK prime minister is miles away from UN climate success





The former Labor leader, based on his 2009 experience, says COP26 could fail if Johnson doesn’t focus.

BRIGHTON, UK, September 26 (Reuters) – Opposition Labour’s head of climate policy Ed Miliband said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “difficult diplomacy” if he wants any kind of success at the COP26 climate change meeting in November. said I should do On sunday.

With world leaders less than a month away for COP26 in Glasgow, some politicians and activists are concerned that the UN summit is trying to thwart what it sees as the last chance to address the climate crisis before it’s too late.

Those fears were heightened earlier this month by the UN’s analysis of the country’s pledge that global emissions will be 16% higher in 2030 than in 2010.

Former Labor leader Miliband, who led the UK delegation to the 2009 UN summit in Copenhagen, said Johnson should step up to support COP26 president Alok Sharma. To vaccinate the world against COVID-19.

“Speaking Latin, reviving classic myths and stroking hair isn’t just a photo shoot, it’s a little more difficult than that,” he told Reuters at a Labor Party conference in Brighton, southern England.

When the summit “essentially collapsed,” my advice to Johnson, based on his experience in Copenhagen, was to “understand the details and carry out difficult yards of diplomacy.”

The Johnson administration welcomed US President Joe Biden’s promise to double financial aid to developing countries vulnerable to the worsening climate crisis and China’s announcement that it would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

However, the COP26 team in London has yet to get major polluting countries like China and Russia to submit new national emission pledges. This is considered important to limit global average temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Based on his experience in Copenhagen, Miliband said that then British Prime Minister Gordon Brown had “dirty his hands” by forcing other leaders to “rescue (something) from the wreckage.”

Britain’s case of trying to convince others is not helped by Johnson’s mistakes, such as suspending foreign aid and “seducing” a new coal project that has yet to fully deliver on its promises to vaccinate precisely those countries that need to build trust. he said he didn’t. .

“I’m afraid there seems to be some kind of uncomfortable truth… that we’re miles, miles away from where we’re supposed to go to Glasgow,” he said.

Reports of Elizabeth Pfeiffer; Edited by Barbara Lewis

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/hard-diplomacy-labours-miliband-says-uk-pm-is-miles-off-un-climate-success-2021-09-26/

