Pelosi says U.S. infrastructure bill will pass, contemplates cut in social spending





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, September 8, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.26 (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was confident on Sunday that the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill would pass this week, but appeared to be more skeptical of her presentation in the House on Monday, as she had pledged before.

“You can’t choose the date, you have to go when you have the votes in a reasonable time and we will,” she said. “I never introduce a bill that has no votes,” she told ABC News “This Week” presenter George Stephanopoulos, revisiting Friday’s comments that she would introduce it on Monday. .

“Let me just say we’re going to pass the bill this week,” said Pelosi, a Democrat.

The measure was passed in the Senate with the backing of Democrats and Republicans on August 10 and will help fund construction projects for roads, bridges, airports, schools and more. It is also the key to the success of President Joe Biden’s economic program.

Pelosi also said it was “obvious” that Biden’s $ 3.5 billion social and climate security bill – the huge cost of which has divided the Democratic Party – could shrink in size.

Democrats have so far failed to reach consensus on the timing of the bills.

A large group of progressive lawmakers are insisting that the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill be withheld until the biggest bill is ready. Moderates want the $ 1 trillion bill to be enacted, regardless of progress on the broader measure, which includes provisions to expand health care for children and the elderly and to invest in it. measures to significantly reduce emissions from climate change.

Pelosi did not specifically explain how divisions within the party would be overcome, but said the final figure for the biggest package would be less than $ 3.5 trillion.

“This is the number that was sent to us by the Senate and by the President. Obviously with negotiation there must be changes, the sooner the better, so that we can build our consensus to move on from there. ‘before,’ she said.

The House budget committee advanced the larger bill on Saturday, bringing back the legislation with a favorable recommendation.

Pelosi was speaking ahead of a high-stakes week for Democrats and Republicans in Washington. The US Congress is fast approaching the September 30 deadline to continue funding federal agencies or deal with the second partial government shutdown in three years.

“We have to make sure we keep the government open and we will,” Pelosi said.

In late October or early November, the US Treasury will run out of money to pay its bonds, meaning the government runs the risk of a historic default if Congress does not act.

Republicans say they oppose the bill because it includes a temporary suspension of the debt limit, and while they oppose the U.S. government defaulting, they want Democrats to suspend the debt limit. debt limit without their votes.

Pelosi accused Republicans of being irresponsible and said failure to extend the debt ceiling could have a wider impact on the U.S. economy.

“It’s beyond a big deal,” she said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; edited by Ross Colvin and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pelosi-says-1-trillion-us-infrastructure-bill-will-pass-this-week-2021-09-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos