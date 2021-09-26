Up to 5,500 poultry workers to help deliver the Christmas dinner





The UK government announced today (Sunday 26 September) that the number of temporary poultry workers who can travel to or work in the UK for Christmas will increase.

Up to 5,500 poultry workers will be able to work in the UK before Christmas 2021. This will be delivered via the temporary worker route.

This comes as the Transport Department announced that up to 5,000 drivers could come to the UK ahead of Christmas to transport food and fuel.

The UK has a very resilient food supply chain that has coped well with unprecedented challenges. This decision will ensure that farmers and food producers have access to the personnel they need to mitigate potential risks to the Christmas food supply.

Recruitment of additional short-term HGV drivers and poultry workers begins in October and this route is valid until December 24, 2021. Once the application is received, we process it in a timely manner.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

Ensuring that we have enough people to keep our workforce strong and resilient throughout the country’s supply chain is a top priority.

We hear industry concerns and are acting to ease a very tight labor market.

Food and Drink Federations CEO Ian Wright CBE said:

We welcome the pragmatic decision of the government to temporarily add HGV drivers and poultry workers to the existing visa scheme.

This is what UK food and beverage manufacturers have been asking for over the past few months, including the industry’s Grant Thornton report, to ease the pressures of a labor shortage on the food supply chain.

This is just a start, but it will require governments to continue to work with industry and find additional long-term solutions.

Richard Griffiths, President of the British Poultry Council, said:

The government is moving to allow temporary workers in the poultry meat sector, and seasonal producers will be welcome.

Temporary workers outside the UK have long been important to delivering Christmas to our sector and are needed more than ever, given the unprecedented difficulties last year. British turkeys and geese are central to Christmas dinners across America, and the government is happy to listen.

Seasonal labor has played an important role in addressing the challenges facing the agro-food industry in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and labor shortages, and Defra has been working closely with the industry during this time.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is implementing an unprecedented package of actions to support workers and businesses across the UK and new reforms that will give businesses access to talent from around the world so that we can rebuild better. I did. We help the country recover from the pandemic.

We are moving towards a high-wage, high-skilled economy and the government is encouraging all sectors, including poultry, to adapt, make employment more attractive and support these efforts by providing training, job options and wage increases to UK domestic workers. For long-term resilience, Defra is working with industry and the DWP to raise awareness among UK workers about career opportunities in the poultry sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/up-to-5500-poultry-workers-to-help-deliver-christmas-dinners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

