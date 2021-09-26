Second opinion: do we really know what makes us fat?





We already knew this model: every few years, a new study appears with new statistics on obesity. The numbers seem unbelievably high, almost unbelievably high, until the next study comes up with even higher numbers. In the 1970s, about 15% of American adults met criteria for obesity. By the end of the 1980s, that 15% had risen to over 20%. By the year 2000, we had reached 30%. Today, 42% of American adults are classified as obese and an additional 30% are considered overweight. Whatever happens, it happens to a remarkable number of us.

The astonishing increase in obesity has coincided with an equally astonishing increase in diabetes, which has increased by around 500% over the past 50 years. And diabetes is just the start. The obesity epidemic has put tens of millions of Americans at much higher risk for heart attacks, strokes, Alzheimer’s, many of our deadliest cancers and, as we do, recently learned of dying from COVID-19.

Considering the undeniable trend, perhaps the most shocking part of the obesity epidemic is that few health officials or scientific authorities have stopped to ask a very simple question: Is it possible that our failure to make progress stems from scientific oversight? Is it possible that we have misunderstood obesity all this time?

The prevailing wisdom on obesity has not gone totally unchallenged. Over the past two decades, a small but growing number of doctors, scientists and journalists have argued that we have, in fact, fundamentally misunderstood the science of what makes us fat. These challengers have long seemed to be underdogs, rebels throwing stones at well-fortified scientific dogma.

But that perception may be changing. This month, Professor David Ludwig of Harvard Medical School and 16 other leading scientists, clinical researchers and public health experts published a viewpoint in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that sets out the problems with the current model. obesity and offers a possible alternative. A late scientific calculation on obesity seems to be taking place.

If we’ve been slow to think about obesity in new ways, it’s probably because the dominant model that obesity is a problem of overeating and lack of exercise seems so blatantly true. According to this energy-balancing obesity model, we get fat for one simple reason: more calories enter our body than they leave. In the last decades of the 20th century, it is thought that more processed foods have infiltrated our grocery stores and our lives. Foods like this are designed to trigger reward signals in our brains, and we end up gorging on them. Meanwhile, our sedentary lifestyles prevent us from burning enough calories.

The authors of the clinical nutrition article do not dispute that if someone becomes heavier, more calories or energy enter that person’s body than they leave. But, they argue, the energy balance model only describes what happens when we gain weight; that doesn’t explain why it happens.

Specifically, the model does not tell us why our fat cells are retaining the calories we consume rather than releasing energy to fuel the body. After all, our body fat has evolved precisely so that we can take in large amounts of food and then release that energy to fuel us when we are not eating. That we are not moving enough does not seem to be the answer. While moving more is certainly good for us and recommended by virtually all health experts, exercise itself has not proven to be particularly helpful for weight loss.

So why do we keep gaining so much weight? The clinical nutrition article argues that obesity is fundamentally a hormonal and metabolic problem: we become obese because our body secretes too much of the hormone insulin, which causes our fat cells to absorb and store fat. Insulin works like a supervisor in a food warehouse. He directs the trucks which deposit their loads in the warehouse then locks the doors. Our bodies may have more than enough fuel stored, but if insulin levels remain high, the fuel cannot escape from our fatty tissues to nourish the rest of the body. We start to feel weak and hungry. And we eat more.

If this understanding of obesity is correct, the energy balance model has obesity backwards: overeating is a response to the growth of fat (i.e. our fatty tissues which accumulate calories. ) rather than an underlying cause of fat growth. Plus, anything that excessively increases the insulin levels in our blood is likely to be the real culprit in obesity.

Instead of the energy balance model, the clinical nutrition article proposes a carbohydrate-insulin model because the pancreas releases more insulin in response to processed carbohydrates than to any other food. Our obesity epidemic took off in the 1980s, not only because we started to eat more calories in the form of processed foods, but because we started to replace the healthy fats in our diets with refined sugars and cereals.

To understand how obesity researchers could have missed the hormonal link with weight gain for so long, consider that refined sugars and grains, the same molecules that raise insulin levels, also happen to be a source. of calories. The big mistake, according to proponents of the carbohydrate-insulin model, was to blame refined carbohydrates primarily for their energy content, their calories, rather than their influence on our hormones.

To the public, scientific debates about the nuances of obesity and how our bodies store and access energy can seem like so many bickering over minor points. But given the link between obesity and chronic disease, perhaps there is no question in American life more important than which side of this debate is correct.

If the carbohydrate-insulin model is correct, and its proponents agree that we need more research before we can say it with absolute certainty, it suggests a radically different approach to restoring the health of nearly three-quarters of overweight American adults. . Instead of aiming to eat fewer calories, an approach that stems from the Energy Balance Model and has failed for many of us, we should replace the refined carbohydrates in our diets with healthy fats and proteins without overdoing it. worry about counting calories. Such a high fat, low carbohydrate diet would reduce insulin levels and allow our fat cells to release the calories they accumulate.

It remains to be seen whether the debate among scientists will lead to a revolution in the way we understand the science of fat. But if our health experts continue on the same path without questioning whether we’ve gone astray, one thing is clear: Know what to expect when the next US obesity figures are released.

Sam Apple is the author of Ravenous: Otto Warburg, the Nazis, and the Search for the Cancer-Diet Connection. He teaches scientific writing at Johns Hopkins University.

