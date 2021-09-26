COVID-19: UK records another 58 coronavirus-related deaths – infections rise 15% over week | UK News





Recent government statistics show that the UK has recorded 32,417 additional COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths within 28 days of testing positive.

There have been 239,342 cases in the past seven days, according to data posted on the government’s coronavirus website. This is 15.4%, an increase of nearly 31,974.

Last week, a total of 965 people died, 38, down 3.8 percent from the previous week.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Half of Children Already Have COVID – Whitty

More than 31,348 people tested positive across the UK on Saturday and 122 deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, another 22,540 people received their first dose of the vaccine, bringing the total number of people who received a single dose to 48,722,414.

An additional 46,517 people received their second dose, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 44,739,473.

Leading experts say COVID-19 will be as mild as a cold by next spring.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Sir John Bell, one of the UK scientists who developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, believe the UK is “out of the worst” of the virus.

According to the latest government model, hospital admissions for COVID-19 are expected to decline across the UK in the coming weeks. Excluding Scotland, it is likely to rise to over 200 per day.

Data released by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-MO) shows what could happen in all UK countries and regions by early October.

Using the midpoint of the forecast as a comparison, the figures show that between now and 3 October hospitalizations are expected to decrease in England and all parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, in Scotland it can continue to grow to over 200 per day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-another-58-coronavirus-related-deaths-as-infections-rise-by-15-in-a-week-12418973 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos