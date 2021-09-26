A community celebration – PlayStation.Blog





Hi all! It’s been over a year since we released The Last of Us Part II, a major chapter in the growing universe of The Last of Us. It is this same world that we have had the privilege of celebrating with a base of Incredibly passionate and ever-growing fans for eight years! When we planned this year’s event, we wanted to make this day very engaging so that we could celebrate The Last of Us’s diverse and talented community on a global scale.

We’ve been very lucky to have a great relationship with our community and The Last of Us Day is one of our favorite days to share and engage in dialogue with our fans. Whether you use Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, use the hashtag #TLOUDay to spread the joy and good vibes. Share your art, cosplay, creations, photo mode shots, or even special memories of your experiences with The Last of Us universe. We were eager to see you all join in the celebration of The Last of Us Day – be active on social media all day!

To top off the day, please come back to NaughtyDog.com at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST for a briefing note of The Last of Us Day to you – the amazing fans.

Let’s talk about what we cooked!

The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities now streaming and limited edition vinyl by Mondo

Note to audiophiles and collectors: it’s time to warm up your record players! Working closely with our friends at Mondo, we were thrilled to finally announce the pre-orders of The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities vinyl.

This limited edition vinyl features stunning exclusive artwork by Dani Pendergast and a special message from The Last of Us Part IIs director Neil Druckmann.

This special release was a huge demand from fans and was delighted to present this EP with tracks sung by Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel) and guitar by Chris Rondinella.

Preorders open today, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. PST exclusively on the Mondos website.

For those of you who may want to take Joels ‘rendition of Wayfaring Stranger and Ellies’ serenade from Take On Me with you wherever you go, as well as post Covers and Rarities online – and it will be. available worldwide on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, and all major global streaming outlets today at 9:00 p.m. PST.

Statue of Joel The Last of Us Part II by Dark Horse

In partnership with Dark Horse Direct, we are proud to present a new Limited Edition 14.25 Joel Statue from The Last of Us Part II. This limited edition statue is designed with stunning detail, and he comes fully equipped, wielding his weapon and guitar. This statue is available for pre-order until October 29 at 5:00 p.m. PST via the Dark Horses website and will ship from May through July 2022.

PlayStation Gear Store – We have this exclusive product!

Property! We have some awesome new merchandise on PlayStation Gear Store.

New offerings include a waxed canvas backpack for here, there and everywhere, and an awesome Stormtech Waterfall insulated rain jacket with a laser etched patch that’s perfect for the changing seasons.

We were also delighted to announce exclusive products for your best troubadour experiences, such as the new Taylor straps and picks. At the request of fans, we were also pleased to offer The Last of Us Part II GS Mini and 314ce guitars, which are exclusively available on the PlayStation EU * Gear Store.

The Insert Coins WLF Bomber Jacket joins the PlayStation Gear Store lineup so you can channel Abby.

On top of all this, we’re thrilled that pre-existing The Last of Us products are getting a 20% discount until September 30 on PlayStation Gear Store ** and The Last of Us Remastered, The Last of Us: Left. Behind and DLC will get a 50% discount on PlayStation Store until September 27.

* Shipped to Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and UK ** Discount cannot be combined with any other current offer / promotion / reduction.

The triumphant return of photo mode

We absolutely loved seeing everyone’s creativity run wild with last year’s photo mode contest. There have been so many amazing submissions (and several very kind posts!). We wanted to be able to share even more with the community, so this year we’ve expanded the Photo Mode event!

From today until October 29, we were kicking off a month of community captures, with different themes each week as we progress through October. Post your photos in photo mode on Twitter with the hashtag #TLOUPhotoMode and tag @Naughty_Dog to participate.

Not only will we re-tweet many of our picks daily, but also keep an ongoing album of those photo mode shots on the Naughty Dog Blog, reminding us to always endure and survive – together.

Whether you’re ready to develop your photo mode skills or want to uncover some amazing talent, join us on Twitter.

By tagging your screenshots with #TLOUPhotoMode and tagging @Naughty_Dog by October 28, 2021, you authorize SIE and @Naughty_Dog to share your content on the SIE and Naughty Dog websites and social networks. Posts must not contain personal information or content that is defamatory, harmful, offensive or violates the rights or interests of SIE or third parties.

First and foremost, this day is to celebrate you, the incredible community! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates and activities! On behalf of the studio, thank you for celebrating The Last of Us with us all year – and especially today.

Happy day of the last of us!

