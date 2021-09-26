



Sexual violence is increasingly being promoted by the British far-right, according to a new analysis documenting how misogyny is used to lead individuals to racist and anti-Semitic views.

Investigators have found that it is not uncommon for far-right groups to speak in favor of rape, and a culture that supports sexual violence has taken root. An analysis of misogyny and anti-feminist channels on the messaging app Telegram, a major online platform for the far-right, found that sexual assault was a prominent topic.

A report from the anti-fascist organizations Hope Not Hate and the Antisemitism Policy Trust shows just how adept the far-right has become at exploiting the perceived loss of status among white men. It follows the Plymouth massacre in which six people were killed after Jake Davison expressed deep misogynistic thoughts in the past few months.

The investigation into the death of female teacher Sabina Nessa has also drawn the spotlight on the safety of women in their daily lives.

The report says that this overlap is an increasingly pressing area of ​​research as the online anti-Semitic far-right is exploiting misogyny and anti-feminism in new ways and building new relationships, the report said.

Far-right elements also constituted feminism as part of a Jewish scheme they use to explain their discontent, including what is perceived as a war on men.

An influential figure was Tor Gustafsson Brookes, also known as Catboy Kami. The troll became famous for misogynistic and racist stunts, including mocking the death of George Floyd last year.

His English-speaking group on Telegram has more than 10,000 members and has hosted more than 4 million posts in just one year, including numerous rape jokes and rape threats.

Researchers scrutinized a loose network of sites, forums, blogs, and vlogs related to masculinity, centered on the belief that feminism promotes abuse rather than equality for women.

They also surveyed 73 English anti-Semitic far-right Telegram channels and chat groups that provided 5,684,738 text messages and found that misogyny content was prevalent. The misogynistic keyword was detected in more than 85,000 posts, with the most common word being rape in nearly 46,200 posts and rapist in an additional 3,900 posts.

Many posts have addressed the sexual assault of white women and children by a long-standing far-right minority group that allows white men to act as patriarchal guardians. Meanwhile, analysts have found that promoting weaponized rape and sexual sadism from the extreme fringes is becoming increasingly common.

The subculture is relatively small, but researchers say it is pervasive in extreme online spaces like Telegram and has attracted British teenagers.

The recent emphasis on sexual violence stems in part from the Nine Angles Organization (ONA), a long-standing Nazi Satanist network established in the UK. ONA philosophy has increasingly influenced existing Nazi terrorist organizations, including the AtomWaffen Division (AWD) in the United States and the Sonnenkrieg Division (SKD) in the United Kingdom.

SKD, banned as a terrorist organization in 2020, was born out of an offshoot of the UK-based terrorist group National Action (NA), which has committed domestic violence, rape and murder and was banned in 2016. Prominent members of NA have been convicted of sex offenses with ONA.

The discourse in favor of rape has spread throughout the Nazi subculture in favor of terrorism, and one of the most obvious examples is the RapeWaffen Division (RWD), a small, now obsolete AWD fragment operated by Telegram.

The group compulsively promoted sexual violence, and in private chats, users requested and shared videos of women who were sexually abused, along with other acts of violence and murder.

The group’s founders have been giving their followers practical advice on how to find and subdue victims of sexual assault.

In June 2020, US soldier Ethan Phelam Melzer, who engaged the RWD, was charged with conspiracy to kill as many of his fellow soldiers as possible. Melzer is engaged to RWD on Telegram.

More broadly, the report reaffirms far-right support for strong patriarchal gender norms that have long been essential to far-right politics.

Retrogressive attitudes are entrenched in certain parts of society, and online anti-feminists are still raising their voices and, in some cases, organizing, making room for the legitimacy of misogyny, the report said.

Last year, a 16-24 year old poll commissioned by Hope, Not Hate found a widespread belief that feminism suppresses men. More than a third of young people viewed it as an ideology against men.

The same survey also found openness to anti-Semitism among many young people. 14% of all young people surveyed and 19% of young people claimed that they thought Jews were unhealthy controlling the World Bank system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/26/uk-far-right-promoting-sexual-violence-against-women-report-finds

