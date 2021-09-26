British Army interrogated in Kenya on charges of killing a woman in 2012 | world news





Nine British soldiers are being questioned in the murder of a Kenyan woman whose body was found in a septic tank at a hotel near a British military camp nine years ago.

Two months after his disappearance in March 2012, the body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was found at the Lions Court Inn in Nanyuki.

About 196 kilometers north of Kenya’s capital Nairobi, the town is close to the British training unit Kenya, commonly known as BATUK.

Image: The Ministry of Defense says it is in discussions with Kenyan authorities.

According to the Sunday Times, an initial investigation was halted, but a new one was launched after an investigation that was postponed to 2019 revealed that Mr. Wanjiru had been illegally murdered.

An autopsy revealed that she died from cuts to the chest and abdomen.

There was also evidence that she had been beaten, but it was unclear whether she was sexually assaulted because of her condition.

Witnesses told The Sunday Times that Wanjiru, a sex worker, was last seen leaving a hotel bar with a British soldier.

A previous investigation into her death was thwarted in June 2012 when Kenyan police went missing when a request by the British Royal Military Police (RMP) to interrogate nine soldiers.

Detectives are said to have asked the RMP to ask the soldiers 13 questions, including whether anyone had sex with Wanjiru on the night Wanjiru went missing.

It also included a request to have DNA samples taken from nine men, along with photographs of the victims.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in the summer of 2012 that it had never received such a request for assistance, but is currently “discussing with Kenyan authorities to determine what assistance is needed”.

RMP Special Investigation Branch (SIB) officers said Wanjiru was in Kenya at the time of his murder for unrelated reasons and helped catalog nine soldiers.

The victim’s sister, Rose Wanua Wanjiku, 48, told The Sunday Times: “She was with some British soldiers. I believe they are responsible.

“Kenya police should have sent the perpetrators out for the British army to face the law.”

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said: “In 2012, the Special Investigation Service conducted an initial investigation in Kenya, including providing information about British citizens to Kenyan police.

“No further requests for support have been received.

“Based on the results of the Kenya investigation in 2019, we know that the Kenyan authorities are investigating this case.

“The jurisdiction over this investigation lies with the Kenyan Police and we are currently discussing with Kenyan authorities to determine what assistance is needed.

“As the investigation is ongoing, further comments are inappropriate,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-troops-face-questioning-over-womans-2012-murder-in-kenya-12418840 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos