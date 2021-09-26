



SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin (AP) On the last day of the final day of the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the US and Europe (all-time CDT):

3:40 p.m.

The United States won the Ryder Cup, and now it’s just a question of how much.

It looks like it will be a lot.

Collin Morikawa birdied No.17 to take a 1-lead in his game against Viktor Hovland and guarantee the Americans at least 14 1/2 points, which only won one of golf’s biggest prizes for the fourth time in the last 13 tries.

With eight games to go on Sunday on the course, it had the makings of a historic rout.

The United States led in five of the remaining games and seemed within reach of surpassing the 18 1/2 points that the 1981 American team put in in America’s biggest rout of the modern era.

Patrick Cantlay beat Shane Lowry 4 and 2, Scottie Scheffler beat world No.1 Jon Rahm 4 and 3 and Bryson DeChambeau beat Sergio Garcia 3 and 2 to set the stage for Morikawa, who hit his tee shot on 17 to 3 feet to set up the birdie putt.

When Hovland missed his long-distance birdie attempt, it prepared Morikawa for the decisive putt. He did, then pumped his fist and raised his arms towards the crowd, but had to move to the 18th hole to finish the game.

3 p.m.

The United States completed two singles matches in 90 seconds to move closer to the Ryder Cup.

Patrick Cantlay closed a 4-2 victory over Shane Lowry moments before Scottie Scheffler defeated world number one Jon Rahm and the United States increased their lead over Europe to 13-6.

The Americans lead six more games on the course and only need another 1 1/2 point to close the Europeans.

Earlier, Rory McIlroy beat Xander Sc Heatele 3-2 for his first point of the week.

The Americans, whose entire roster is made up of top 25 players in the world, are trying to win the cup for only the fourth time in the last 13 tries.

2:40 p.m.

Rory McIlroy scored the first point in Sunday’s singles matches for the European team at the Ryder Cup.

Still on the course, however, the United States leads in seven of the remaining 11 games, with three tied.

American players put on a show for the massive home crowd in Whistling Straits. Led 11-5 at the start of the day, they are on the verge of routing the Europeans to regain the Ryder Cup.

The only European leader on the course was Ian Poulter, who was 1 ahead of Tony Finau on 10 holes.

1:10 p.m.

Fans let out a collective moan as Bryson DeChambeau put his driver away and pulled out a 3 wood on the Ryder Cup par 4 sixth hole.

He turned to the crowd and asked them to calm down, assuring them that he was still aiming for the green.

He had enough club but got just left and ended up doing the par. DeChambeau, who had already driven the green on the par-4 first and made the eagle, had a lead of 1 over Sergio Garcia.

The United States and Europe each lead in four matches with two more tied. The United States came in with an 11-5 lead and needed only 3 1/2 points to win the cup.

12:45 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay won four consecutive holes to take a 3-point lead over Shane Lowry six holes in their Ryder Cup singles match.

Cantlay, the FedEx Cup champion, is one of three Americans to lead their games on Sunday, with eight of 12 singles matches on the Whistling Straits course.

Bryson DeChambeau, who is 2nd on Sergio Garcia, and Scottie Scheffler, who is 3rd on world No.1 Jon Rahm, are also in the lead for the United States.

DeChambeau took an aggressive line on the fifth par 5 hole in an attempt to repeat the 417-yard drive he hit on day one. But he failed and nestled in the native grass, then threw his second shot into the water. On the first 370-yard hole, DeChambeau pushed in the green and eagle for a quick lead.

Europe have the advantage in three matches and two more are tied. Europe need nine points from the 12 games to keep the Ryder Cup.

12:10

Three holes. Three birdies. And Scottie Scheffler is 3rd ahead of world No.1 Jon Rahm at the Ryder Cup.

The American rookie gets off to a great start on the final day of play at Whistling Straits. 21st Scheffler is the only American player with a worse ranking than his European opponent in one of Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

The United States started the day with an 11-5 lead and need just 3 1/2 points to win the Cup for just the fourth time in the last 13 tries.

11:50 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau tensed his muscles for the crowd on the first tee of the Ryder Cup, then pulled out his driver and rolled onto the par 4 green.

The opening stroke went 354 yards, and DeChambeau followed by sinking the 40-foot putt for the Eagle to take an early lead over Sergio Garcia. The United States and Europe each lead in two of the four current matches.

The Americans have an 11-5 lead in Sunday’s singles matches at Whistling Straits and only need 3 1/2 points to win the Ryder Cup.

11:10 a.m.

The Ryder Cup singles matches kicked off with American Xander Sc chaudele facing European Rory McIlroy in Sunday’s opener.

Both players hit their first shots just before the green on the par 4 court.

The United States enter the final day of action with an 11-5 lead and need 3 1/2 points from 12 singles games to win the Cup for just the fourth time in the last 13 games. Europe has a huge hill to climb. No team overcame such a deficit on the last day to win.

None of the top six players in the United States have lost a game this week.

ScHotele, who won the Olympic gold medal last month, scores 3-0 in his last game against McIlroy, the four-time major champion who hasn’t won in his three matches.

Other matches include Patrick Cantlay vs. Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia, and Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey.

Garcia teamed up with Jon Rahm to go 3-0 this week and overtake Nick Faldo with the most wins in Ryder Cup history. Johnson is the first American to start 4-0 since Larry Nelson in 1979.

