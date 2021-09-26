Nearly 4 million UK diabetes tests have been missed or delayed due to the pandemic.





In the six months following lockdown in the UK, some 3.8 million diabetes diagnosis and monitoring tests were missing or delayed, a study found.

This is because GPs have had to postpone their appointments and fear has arisen that patients may be exposed to the virus if they visit the medical center.

Estimates from data from six testing centers across the UK, representing about 6% of the total population, show that 2.4 million diabetes screening tests were missed or delayed, including 213,000 missed pre-diagnosis tests between late March and late September last year. turned out to be Diabetes and 68,500 diabetes diagnoses missed.

A new study presented at the European Association for Diabetes Research (EASD) annual meeting missed an additional 1.4 million monitoring tests for people with diabetes nationwide, including more than 500,000 people with hyperglycemia.

Missing cases covered both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Missing or delaying these tests increases the chances of immediate and long-term complications such as hyperglycemia, high-sugar heart disease, kidney disease, blindness and nerve damage, as well as potentially life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks and strokes, researchers say have warned.

It is important for people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar levels as close to the normal range as possible. However, the pandemic has brought unprecedented disruption to many routine healthcare services, including blood test monitoring, which is at the heart of diabetes diagnosis and management.

Lead researcher David said that one-third of those who died from COVID-19 in the UK were diabetic, and many more were at risk of the worst virus impacts, either not being able to manage diabetes effectively or being undiagnosed. Holland of The Benchmarking Partnership, a medical data consultant.

Uncontrolled diabetes causes great damage to the body. He said failure to focus on the broader implications for people with diabetes and other chronically ill groups could increase the risk of adverse outcomes and long-term health problems from COVID-19.

As of September 2021, test volumes are just beginning to reach the levels we would normally expect to see. The impacts could continue beyond the crisis, potentially creating long-term health impacts and placing new demands on the already-heavy NHS, Holland added.

In this study, researchers investigated the impact of infectious diseases on diabetes diagnosis and management using routinely collected laboratory data on glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), the leading diabetes test that measures blood sugar levels over the past three months.

They analyzed data from six UK test centers serving 3.7 million people or 6% of the UK population between October 2017 and September 2020, including 3.6 million HbA1c tests on 1.7 million people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/health/nearly-4-million-uk-diabetes-tests-missed-delayed-pandemic-1219216 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos