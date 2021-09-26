EU says US trade and tech consultancy will strengthen influence and set rules for 21st century





By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) The American Business and Technology Council (TTC) will give Europe more leverage and set standards and rules for the 21st century, EU trade and digital chiefs said, highlighting global concerns over China’s growing power.

Comments from Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager preceded the TTC’s first meeting in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and as the United States and Europe clash with China in areas ranging from trade and defense to technology and human rights. the man.

This new platform has real strategic and geopolitical importance as a means of setting standards and rules for the 21st century. So we need this Council to amplify our status, Dombrovskis told reporters.

Dombrovskis insisted, however, that the platform was not targeting any particular country.

The TTC is not about any one third country in particular, but about cooperation and coordination in a number of policy areas between the US and the EU, he said.

The Council’s 10 working groups will focus on technology standards, green technologies, supply chain security, data governance, export controls, investment screening and global trade issues, among others. .

All of these areas are essential for the EU, Vestager said.

What we got is a package that covers, I think, both offensive and defensive interests, she told reporters.

Dombrovskis said French fury over Australia’s decision to cancel a $ 40 billion submarine deal with the United States and Britain should not distract the EU from its interests in long term.

We are allies, partners and friends, and yes friends can easily make mistakes from time to time and we have seen this in recent weeks, but we knew that this question should not cloud our judgment on our alliances. strategic, he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai will co-chair the meeting with Dombrovskis and Vestager.

The EU hopes to hold a second meeting next spring in Belgium.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

