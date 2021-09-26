Johnson prepares to call the army as a panic purchase depletes British gasoline pumps.





UK Business and Economy Updates

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to receive UK business and economic news.

Boris Johnson is preparing to recruit hundreds of soldiers to tackle Britain’s fuel crisis as at least half of the gas stations outside the highway network run out of fuel after the British went on a panic buying.

The prime minister will meet with senior ministers and officials on Monday to review the latest data on fuel supply disruptions caused by a shortage of tanker drivers. “The situation in the UK is very bad,” said a senior government official.

Prime Minister Johnson will consider using the military to drive tankers across the country under an emergency plan known as Operation Escalin on Monday. A Whitehall official said gasoline sales on Friday rose 180% from normal levels as a result of panic buying.

Brian Madderson, president of the Petrol Retailers Association, a trading group, said Sunday that 50 to 85 percent of all independent gas stations, except highway front yards and some supermarket sites, are now in ruins, according to a survey of members. said to have appeared to have been oil company.

The government announced on Sunday evening that it would temporarily exempt the energy industry, including producers, suppliers, transporters and retailers, from the 1998 Competition Act, allowing businesses to share information and prioritize deliveries where they are needed most.

Officials receive updates up to 4 times a day. But there was hope from the government that panic buying would subside by Saturday. Those who are aware of the situation have said that the best-case scenario is for the outage to be resolved within 5 days. “There is a crisis in the data,” said an insider. “We are working to better understand when the panic will pass.”

Madderson said localized shortages were a “manageable problem” at a handful of retailers last week after media reports about supply issues sparked panic buying by drivers, with some members saying demand “surged 500 percent.” Above normal” Drained the front yard fuel tank quickly on Saturday.

There are about 8,000 gas stations in the UK, most of them run by independent retailers, some of which are franchised using the brands of big oil companies.

Madderson told the Financial Times that the short-term problem was “panic buying,” but the root cause was “a government procrastinating over the number of drivers on site.”

Ministers announced on Saturday that they would issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign heavy-duty vehicle drivers to succumb to business pressure and address a major labor shortage in the logistics industry.

The government’s move comes after panic purchases last week after BP said that up to 100 gas stations were shut down and several front yards were closed due to a shortage of tanker drivers.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps urged people to be “wise” on Sunday, saying Britain’s six refineries and 47 storage facilities have enough fuel.

suggestion

“The most important thing is that if people actually keep filling up their cars as usual, they don’t queue up and they don’t run out of pumps,” he told Sky News.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng outlined a move to temporarily exempt the energy industry from the 1998 Competition Act on Sunday evening, allowing the sector to share critical information and minimize disruptions through the so-called Downstream Oil Protocol. He said we can work together.

“We know that our refineries and terminals have always been fuel-rich and we continue to have problems with our supply chain,” he added.

Earlier, the government had urged the public to restrain themselves, but it failed to stop drivers from flocking to gas stations, feared by warnings that a shortage of HGV drivers could force oil companies to limit deliveries.

On weekends, you will see long lines at many gas stations. BP, which operates one of the UK’s largest fuel networks, including many motorway sites, said on Sunday that it estimated that 30% of its branded gas stations were “currently out of major grades of fuel”.

Both BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which operate large fuel networks, said they were working to replenish their supplies.

But industry insiders say the energy company can do little but wait for the panic buybacks to dissipate.

Shell said it was replenishing rapidly depleted sites “usually within 24 hours”.

“We continue to work hard with carrier Hoyer to optimize fuel distribution and minimize disruption levels,” said BP.

The drying up of gas stations has added pressure on the government, which is also grappling with the collapse of energy suppliers as wholesale gas and electricity prices soar.

Homes are preparing for much higher energy bills. This is one of several factors that have triggered warnings about the cost of living crisis this winter.

suggestion

Madderson welcomed the government’s plans to ease visa requirements for foreign workers, but said the biggest problem was with the Department of Transportation’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, which had a significant backlog of truck driver applicants looking to start training.

“Cleaning DVLA is a top priority,” Madderson said.

Industries that rely heavily on fuel supplies say they are growing fears about what will happen next.

Steve Wright, president of the trade group Licensed Private Hire Car Association, said he has asked the transport department to give priority to fuel by giving licensed vehicles emergency service status.

He added that the fuel shortage would have a “catastrophic effect” as private hire vehicles are heavily used to transport hospital patients and students with disabilities.

Additional Reports by Nic Fildes and Jim Pickard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7e79e4a8-7a1e-4b2c-8f81-cbf4e9969e28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos