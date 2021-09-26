USA regains Ryder Cup with historically dominant performance over Europe





By Ben Morse, CNN

The US team returned to the Ryder Cup on Sunday after a historically dominant performance over Europe at Whistling Straits.

After being convincingly beaten in 2018 at Golf National, France, the hosts were in the lead from the start, taking a 9-3 lead after the first three sessions.

Although the visiting Europeans hinted at a comeback on Saturday afternoon, the United States was able to enter the 11-5 lead on Sunday.

And in the singles matches on Sunday, Collin Morikawa won the deciding half point to ensure the United States had the required 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup and that the famous trophy remained in the United States.

Rory McIlroy set the Europeans a good opening tone on Sunday, beating Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Xander Sc Chaudele, but after that it was a streak of American winners, bringing the victory home for the hosts in an impressive way. .

For Morikawa himself, he’s made a breakthrough for 13 months, winning two majors at the PGA Championship and the Open. But being the man to take the winning half point in the Ryder Cup means “everything,” according to the 24-year-old.

“It means so, everything, wanting to make that putt, it was a great game against Viktor (Hovland),” he told media afterward.

“I don’t think he really missed too many shots. I had to earn my birdies. But to win that and bring the Cup home, it feels good. “

This is the first time the United States has won back-to-back Ryder Cups at home since 1979-1983.

After Daniel Berger defeated Matt Fitzpatrick in the final singles match, the USA team claimed a 19-9 victory, the biggest winning margin in Ryder Cup history.

The United States broke the previous record by nine points. Under the modern scoring setup with 28 points available over the three days, the previous largest winning margin was nine points, which was achieved once by the United States in 1981 and twice by the Europe in 2004 and 2006.

No team since 1979 has won 19 points in a single Ryder Cup.

Stricker called his team “the best team ever” at the presentation ceremony that followed.

“You’re trying to make me cry, aren’t you… it’s very special growing up a few hours from here, being with these guys,” said an emotional Stricker.

“It’s a new era here, they are young, motivated, they came here determined to win. We put them in their groupings, communicated with them, there was no ra-ra speech – am I going to give them a ra-ra speech? They are the best in the world.

“I’ve never won a major, but it’s my major here.”

Strong from the start

The value of the experience or the benefit of not having been marked by previous bad experiences?

These were the options considered by team captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

The two opted for different approaches, with Stricker picking six rookies to his squad while Harrington looked to the proven veterans who have enjoyed success in recent years.

And from the opening session of the quartets, Stricker seemed justified. The duos he chose have won three of the four matches, giving the hosts a perfect start as they aimed to reclaim the Ryder Cup after losing it three years ago.

For Harrington and his team, it only got worse from there.

In the Friday afternoon fourballs and Saturday morning foursomes, the United States went 3-1 in both sessions, building an impressive 9-3 after three sessions.

It was the biggest lead either side after three Ryder Cup sessions since the United States led by 7 points in 1975.

The Europeans showed some fighting on Saturday afternoon, dividing the four games 2-2 but leaving considerable effort needed to make a comeback.

McIlroy, who had already had an unsuccessful spell, returned to his best in Sunday’s opener, impressively beating ScHotele 3 & 2 to add to his expansive resume.

But McIlroy needed the help of his teammates, but that was not the case against an impressive American golf course.

Patrick Cantlay, the FedExCup playoff winner earlier this month, was unfazed in his victory over Irishman Shane Lowry, and Scottie Scheffler dominated by beating world No.1 Jon Rahm.

Unfortunately for the Europeans, the star-studded American team did not let go, with Bryson DeChambeau also recording an impressive victory.

And that meant it was up to 24-year-old Morikawa to conclude the unilateral victory. Playing another Ryder Cup rookie with plenty of potential, Viktor Hovland, he remained stumped, losing the final hole to the Norwegian but hitting the 14.5 points required to claim the trophy.

The imperious Dustin Johnson made his own story by beating Paul Casey, becoming the third player to win all five of his games in a single Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas clinched a comfortable victory over Tyrrell Hatton, before Ian Poulter gave European fans something to rejoice in beating Tony Finau.

For the experienced Poulter, who remains undefeated in Ryder Cup singles with the win, it was an emotional moment as he immediately got to his knees.

Brooks Koepka claimed another American point before Lee Westwood claimed a rare point for Europe.

Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood halved their high-quality encounter before Berger claimed the record point, the Ryder Cup’s biggest margin of victory since 1979.

