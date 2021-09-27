Slow progress of the US enlargement project 19 | Local News





The Homosassa and Crystal River drivers are expected to be ready for several additional weeks and months to dodge cones and barrels along US 19 while the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) lines up a contractor to finish the job.

But progress is being made.

When DAB Constructors defaulted on two road widening projects in July, it was up to the surety company to find a replacement. There are two separate projects: widening the 2.1 mile stretch from West Green Acres Street to South Jump Court in Homosassa (which started first) and widening West Jump Court to West Fort Island Trail via Crystal River.

Each of the projects has its own contract and its own surety company.

The surety is currently evaluating the prices of two potential contractors for the construction of the first section. Work is also underway to resolve pedestrian signage issues at the Homosassa Trail.

The deadline for submissions for the second US Section 19 project from West Jump Court to West Fort Island Trail was Thursday, September 23 and the surety is in the process of evaluating these submissions. In addition, some of the aisles leading to US 19 that needed repairs have been reclassified.

Once contracts are awarded, FDOT can determine completion dates.

Meanwhile, stormwater drainage systems along US 19 are receiving additional water treatment measures, such as the use of tanks and filters to remove high concentrations of soil particles in the water in the basin before it is discharged from the right-of-way.

To reduce soil runoff in the ponds, crews place sod over exposed soil in several areas, creating temporary drainage channels and installing other improved erosion control devices.

We will continue to monitor and improve our erosion control measures and hope to have a completion contractor on board very soon, FDOT District 7 Secretary David Gwynn said recently.

To say that residents and business owners of Homosassa and Crystal River are frustrated is no understatement.

The expansion project through Homosassa started in November 2016 and was due to end in spring 2019. This date was extended until the end of 2020 and then again until spring 2021. This deadline was rejected by the window in July when DAB closed.

County commissioners will post FDOT updates on its website to keep people informed of the latest news on US 19 and other highway projects. Visit https://www.citrusbocc.com/departments/public_works/engineering/road_resurfacing.php

