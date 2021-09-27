Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review





What is that?

Mercedes-AMG has embraced the growing trend of super SUVs by busily introducing the latest versions of a variety of spices, from the GLA to the G-Class.

The performance segment has already turned to Mercedes’ popular GLE full-size SUV with the GLE 53 delivering 429bhp from its mild-hybrid and turbocharged 3.0-litre inline 6 petrol engine.

But with those machines facing far more powerful premium rivals, from the Audi RS Q8, BMW X5 M Competition, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga Speed, AMG knows there’s room for something more… bizarre. I definitely felt it. This is a pretty poignant way to describe the new 604bhp GLE 63 S.

Like what?

Given the expectations for a supercar-powered super-size SUV, it’s probably surreal that the most important first impression of the GLE 63 S is how flexible and serene it is for a car of its sizable size. It’s surprisingly quiet and smooth, and passes surprisingly easily even on small streets thanks to a range of driver assistance systems and sensors.

If you are content to wander around in quiet gratification, you can easily forget that this machine is made in Affalterbach. That said, until you apply a bit of dynamism to the throttle pedal and wake up AMG’s monstrous biturbo V8.

It’s armed with a 22bhp electric motor to cope with the GLE’s nearly 2.5 ton curb weight, but it’s the device used in most performance brands’ 63 badge range toppers. That’s enough to boost the output of the 63 S (the only model offered in the UK) to 604 bhp, turning the GLE from 0-62 mph in 3.0 seconds. That would be impressive enough for a sports car, but on a large luxury SUV it just looks mediocre.

In the real world, where you don’t regularly opt for Sport+ drive modes or track timing features, that staggering speed shift makes it super easy. The GLE 63 S can reach highway cruising speeds without breaking a sweat, and its massive torque reserve won’t make it difficult to move around a heavy chassis.

AMG-tuned air suspension and adaptive damping provide a pleasantly smooth ride (as long as you avoid more aggressive driving modes), while high-performance compound brakes and anti-roll suspension help manage weight in corners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-review/mercedes-amg/gls-63/first-drives/mercedes-amg-gle-63-s-2021-uk-review

