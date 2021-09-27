Confidence in rookies pays off for USA in Ryder Cup explosion





SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin (AP) With rookies making up half of its roster, the United States has destroyed the idea that experience is essential to thriving in the Ryder Cups spotlight.

The United States took a 19-9 victory over Europe for only their fourth victory in their last 13 Ryder Cup competitions, in part thanks to the performances of their six newcomers. Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Collin Morikawa, Xander Sc Chaudele and Scottie Scheffler recorded a combined 14-4-3 record on their Ryder Cup debut.

They all played well in times and tournaments so important they didn’t feel like rookies, said Dustin Johnson, 37, the USA’s oldest player. And they didn’t play like they were rookies. They stepped up and they all wanted it.

US captain Steve Stricker trusted his rookies enough that four of them would play the first five singles matches on Sunday at Whistling Straits.

I mean, it’s unheard of, Cantlay said. And these guys are playing. Everyone gets along. The atmosphere is light, but I know everyone has that killer instinct and we’ll be bringing it to future Cups.

While the American recruits played the main role, the European newcomers struggled. All three European Ryder Cup rookies Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger had a 1-8-2 combined.

Rather than wither under the pressure of representing their country, the rookies to America’s Ryder Cup teams have flourished. They backed up comments from teammate Tony Finau, who suggested ahead of time that America’s inexperience could be more of a help than a hindrance.

Finau said on Thursday that we have a scar-free squad as they include a large number of players who weren’t part of Team USA’s recent losses at the Ryder Cup. Finau said he saw a roster full of confident players rather than wide-eyed.

For the next three days, the rest of the world saw him as well.

The U.S. Ryder Cup rookies went 11-2-2 in tag team competitions on Friday and Saturday before going 3-2-1 in singles on Sunday.

And it was a newcomer who made perhaps the biggest statement of all Sunday.

Scheffler had the toughest singles task of any American player. He faced the world’s highest ranked golfer, Jon Rahm, who went 3-0-1 in tag team competition.

Rahm has never been very lucky. Scheffler birdied each of the first four holes and earned a victory of 4 and 3.

I just kept the pressure on him all day, said Scheffler, who also beat 1-0-1 as a team.

Cantlay and Morikawa were also unbeaten with identical 3-0-1 records as they clearly enjoyed the atmosphere of the Ryder Cup.

The normally stoic Cantlay showed a lot of emotion while making encouraging gestures to an adoring crowd in his 4-2 singles victory over Shane Lowry. At one point, Cantlay put his hand to his ear to ask for more cheers.

At the moment and with the crowd behind me and the feeling that everyone is totally on our side, that’s what I’ve felt all week, that makes things so much easier, Cantlay said. And knowing that I don’t just play for myself but for the rest of the guys, that makes everything even more important.

Morikawa was 3-0 in team competition before equaling Hovland on Sunday. He landed at least one birdie tie at No.17, as his 221-yard run left him just 3 feet from the cut on the par-3 hole.

His half point took the team’s total to 14, ensuring the United States would snatch the Cup away from Europe.

At the end of the day, the American points total would increase a lot.

I don’t think it’s just a win, Morikawa said. I think it’s a dominant victory.

The fact that so many Ryder Cup rookies played such a significant role in this rout suggests a potential signal of a shift in the balance of power of this biennial event.

It’s a new era for American golf, Stricker said. They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of play. They are so good.

For more information on AP Golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

