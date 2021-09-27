Profile: Still Shaking: Glenwood Springs Woman Reflects on Becoming a U.S. Citizen





Tommy Divel, left, and his wife, Tina, stand outside their Glenwood Springs store. Standing in front of them is their dog, Noel.Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs resident Tina Kristen Divel has just experienced one of the greatest moments of her life.

Joining 37 others at Colorado National Monument on September 15, Divel participated in a grand ceremony celebrating her first official day as a U.S. citizen.

I’m still shaking, Davel reflected on Wednesday.

Divels’ path to American citizenship began in Vietnam. Originally born Thu Kim Lan in Ho Chi Minh City, Divel was raised by her grandparents, Tong and Hoa Nguyen.

Before the birth of Divels, the Nguyen essentially had to start from scratch.

It was just after April 1975. Saigon had fallen into the hands of Communist forces, and the last members of the ROV Army and its supporters were either completely wiped out or forcibly indoctrinated.

Divels’ grandfather Tong fought for the South Vietnamese and had to burn everything down. All documents or evidence related to the former South Vietnamese government or the United States must have disappeared, including Tongs’ birth certificate.

Meanwhile, the Viet Cong forced Tong’s large Catholic family to leave their home for something much smaller and unfavorable. Their original home was donated to a North Vietnamese sympathizer.

After his birth in 1983, this symbol of communist authority is where Divel grew up.

His formative years were modest. With Tong unemployed, grandmother Hoa Nguyen worked long days as a primary school babysitter.

She cleaned the school from about 4 a.m. until around 8 a.m. (evening), Divel said.

Divel grew up learning English at school before attending a French high school.

After graduating, Divel will eventually take a job in the tourism industry. Fluent in languages ​​like Mandarin, Cantonese, Malay, and Thai, Divel offered translated tours for Vietnamese tourists exploring neighboring Asian countries.

At one point, however, Divel decided there weren’t enough opportunities in Vietnam and quickly began to consider other opportunities. One day, friends of Divels came to visit us from America.

It was then that Divel encountered a major revelation.

They looked rich, she said. But we never knew how rich they are.

Tina first met her future husband in September 2015.

Tommy Divel was in his downtown Glenwood Springs store, Grande Optics, when Tina walked in. She was picking up a pair of glasses for a friend of hers who worked at a nearby nail salon.

Tommy, a divorcee who had already raised three children in Carbondale, felt compelled to ask what would become of his future wife.

Well, she’s just gorgeous to begin with, Tommy said. She was so nice and sweet. I just asked her, and it took a while for her to really commit to a date.

Tina had conditions, and given her long trip to the United States, she was willing to wait.

He was very kind and a good man, Tina said.

Tina originally immigrated to the United States in 2014. Thanks to her experience in the tourism industry, the United States government granted her a visa. After meeting Tommy, the two would get married in 2016.

When an American marries a foreign national, that person does not immediately receive their citizenship, Tommy said.

They need to make sure it’s not a fictitious marriage, he said. We had to do interviews in Denver and Centennial.

To get her citizenship, Tina had to overcome bureaucracy.

Because she’s from one of those countries where the Trump administration at the time wasn’t really keen on them getting citizenship, Tommy said. That’s why we took a lawyer, because we didn’t want it to be political.

At one point, Tina had to take a final test to get her citizenship. One of the questions asked him to identify the representative of Colorados District 3: Lauren Boebert.

Boebert then spoke at the U.S. citizenship ceremony in Tinas on September 15.

She made a really good point that some Americans born and raised here don’t understand the value of being an American like immigrants understand the value, Tommy said of Boeberts’ speech.

Nowadays, the Divels take advantage of the good life. They are traveling, cooking and planning to visit Europe soon.

Meanwhile, Tina said she plans to buy a gun so she can go to the shooting range.

She also plans to broaden her horizons and pursue a career in healthcare.

Shell works in the store for as long as she wants. Its good. She’s good at it, Tommy said. And if it is not one of her loves, she is young enough to find another career.

Journalist Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or [email protected]

