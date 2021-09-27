The UK could face a Turkish shortage at Christmas due to Brexit, an industry leader says.





The UK could experience a national turkey shortage ahead of Christmas due to the effects of Brexit, an industry leader said.

The president of the Traditional Farm Fresh Turkey Association (TFTA) said a labor shortage could reduce the number of turkeys on supermarket shelves after the UK leaves the EU.

Her words echo a warning from poultry farmers who previously said a serious staffing shortage could affect how many turkeys are available for Christmas.

It was estimated that there were nearly 7,000 jobs in the poultry industry last month.

TFTA’s Kate Martin said: There seems to be a national shortage of turkeys this year when we’re talking about supermarket shelves rather than direct farm purchases.

She added: Supermarket shelves for turkeys will be empty this year than ever before. Just because they know that the big processors won’t be dealt with.

The chairman of the TFTA, which represents high-grazing turkey producers, also said there had been an absolutely unprecedented number of orders this year.

When it comes to Christmas, you’re out of luck if you leave your turkey order from a local farm supplier, she added.

As to whether Brexit is to blame, Martin said: For small producers we use local labor, but for large processors it is 100% due to labor shortages.

This situation for turkeys is due to the fact that the European labor force is no longer provided to us, but skilled workers who have come to us for many years.

People are now missing out on the entire host of workforce they have trained and invested in over the past few years, those workers are no longer available on a seasonal basis and will instead go looking for work on mainland Europe.

Last month, the British Poultry Commission (BPC) said member countries reported that one in six jobs was unfilled as EU workers left the UK due to Brexit.

Paul Kelly, managing director of free-range turkey producer KellyBronze, told The Guardian:

He added: It would be a financial suicide. Turkey after Christmas is worth nothing.

Supermarkets and restaurants have been hit recently by food shortages related to staff shortages and supply chain issues, including McDonald’s and Nandos.

Industry leaders have also warned of the risk that the UK’s post-Brexit supply chain crisis will wreak havoc on Christmas and lead to food shortages next week.

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

We hear industry concerns and are acting to ease a very tight labor market.

Additional reports from the press association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/uk-turkey-shortage-workers-brexit-b1927229.html

