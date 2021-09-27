Tighter U.S. exports slows advance of Chinese C919 jets – sources





FILE PHOTO: The fifth prototype of the Chinese-built C919 passenger plane takes off for its first test flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China on October 24, 2019. Photo taken on October 24, 2019 . REUTERS / Stringer / File Photo

Suppliers gradually receive license approvals -sources Delays of several months could affect early production -sources COMAC seeks type certificate from regulator by end of year

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – China’s C919 airliner – a no-show at the country’s largest airshow this week struggled to meet certification and production targets amid rules to strict American export, according to three people familiar with the program.

The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has not been able to get timely help from its suppliers and is running out of spare parts, the people said.

Since December 2020, the United States has required special licenses to export parts and technological assistance to any company with ties to the Chinese military. This threw a monkey wrench into the C919 program, which has been in development for 13 years – one of the longest periods of its kind in aviation.

Suppliers related to the United States are gradually receiving licenses, but the setback has slowed Chinese certification, and delays of several months threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

COMAC has 815 draft orders, but only China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) has placed a firm order for five jets.

The state-backed airline said in August that it plans to receive its first C919 by the end of the year, two in 2022 and two more in 2023.

A slow ramp-up in production would mean that the C919 will not pose a short-term threat to Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N), which produce dozens of small carriers per month.

“One of the biggest hurdles will be the supply chain, especially now with inflation, material availability and supplier changes,” said Alex Krutz, aerospace supply chain expert at the consultancy firm. American aerospace company Patriot Industrial Partners.

“Suppliers may not have the cash flow to make the post-certification changes or are unwilling, as they were a few years ago, to continue supporting an initial low-rate production program like COMAC “, he added.

COMAC is years behind its initial certification schedule – one of the reasons it didn’t take the C919 to the China Airshow. Read more

“COMAC is very concerned about test flights. They are late and fly as much as they can to meet the minimum number of hours required for Chinese certification,” an industry source told Reuters. “Despite all the problems, COMAC is very determined to obtain certification, as it is a paramount political task.”

Sources say the C919 is expected to receive its type certificate from the Chinese aviation regulator by the end of this year, but there will be a long list of limitations on flight operations. Even after certification, COMAC must perform upgrades, the sources said.

COMAC and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) did not respond to requests for comment.

CAREFUL REGULATOR

Sources familiar with the C919 program said the jet’s progress appeared to reflect the certification model and slow production pace of its predecessor, the ARJ21 regional jet.

The ARJ21 had to contend with a gap of 2.5 years between obtaining a “type certificate”, which declares the design safe, and a “production certificate” allowing it to enter the production of mass.

This contrasts with the West, where these certificates are usually issued around the same time.

Around 60 ARJ21 aircraft have been delivered to date, but production ramp-up has also been slow, from two aircraft per year in 2017 to 24 in 2020, according to COMAC data.

The C919 is in a phase called “batch production”, where each aircraft requires approval by the regulator.

FOREIGN PARTS

The C919 is assembled in China but relies heavily on Western components including engines and avionics. This made it vulnerable to repression of the transfer of key technologies.

The addition of two key COMAC subsidiaries to a list of companies with military ties in December 2020 created bureaucratic licensing requirements.

China has redoubled its efforts to develop its own engine for the C919; State-owned engine maker Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) will showcase a model of the CJ-1000 engine at the airshow, but the domestic solution for the airliner is years away.

The AECC is spending 10 billion yuan ($ 1.55 billion) to build an industrial complex in southwestern Chengdu city to manufacture engine nacelles and thrust reversers, media reported premises last month. A source with knowledge of the matter said the complex was linked to the production of CJ-1000.

The nacelle’s capacity is expected to reach 100 per year, enough for 50 planes, according to reports, although no target date has been given. The AECC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($ 1 = 6.4589 Chinese renminbi yuan)

Reporting by Stella Qiu and David Kirton in Zhuhai and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Gerry Doyle

