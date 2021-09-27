Holiday Sideshow Wins Himan Trophy at US Team Racing Championship





September 26, 2021, Bristol, RI. Team Holiday Sideshow beat 23 other teams from across the country this weekend in the American Team Racing Championship, hosted by the Bristol Yacht Club. In total, the 24 teams contested a combined total of 204 races, starting with a qualifying round in a Swiss League format and culminating in a knockout series that pitted the best teams against each other in the final round. ‘an exciting final on Sunday. The regatta took place in a fleet of Zim 420E (v.2) supplied by Zim Sailing, Z420 from Roger Williams University and club 420 from Bristol Yacht Club, with sails supplied by New Bedford Community Boating.

We had champagne conditions and the competition was great, said Bruce Cook, vice president of the regatta referee team. The finals were held until the last race and until the last half of a stage. You couldn’t ask for better.

Team Holiday Sideshow included Colin Merrick, David Thompson, Rachel Holick, Christopher Klevan, Greiner Hobbs and Miranda Bakos. We’ve tried to keep it simple, just keep going fast, says Merrick, now six-time Hinman champion. We were a little slower upwind so getting out of the clean line was important to us, added Hobbs. We just kept pushing the race forward. After this weekend, Hobbs, Bakos and Klevan have now won the trophy three times.

Team Bulldawgs, from St. Thomas YC, Coral Reef YC and Hyannis YC, finished the three-day regatta in second, followed closely by team Jet Lag, from St. Francis YC, in third.

Who would take first place came back to the last leg of the final race, but the whole weekend was really a test of skill and adaptability. The winner was a master of all kinds of conditions, said Shannon Bush, PRO for the US Team Racing Championship. It was nuclear the first day, devious and light and knotty on the second day, and champagne today.

Some of the sailing we were watching at Marks 3 and 4, and the boat handling skills were unreal, Bush continued. These guys and girls make it a pleasure to watch.

Beyond the race, competitors and organizers repeatedly emphasized the camaraderie both on and off the water. This regatta is the best, you can see all your old friends you went to school with, says Hobbs, who along with many of his teammates attended Hobart and William Smith colleges.

The Bristol Yacht Club and the City of Bristol rolled out the red carpet for the competitors. The races were held directly on the docks in Bristol city center, while social events were held at the Club, which was rebuilt last year after a fire in 2018. Bristol generally has very good conditions and a lot of history. sailing, explains Kate Bjerregaard, who represented Bristol YC on the Natty Nice team. It’s a fun place to navigate.

Regatta Co-Chair Nick Cromwell received the Gay Lynn Award for Team Racing at the dinner on Saturday evening. The award is presented at the discretion of the US Sailing Team Racing Committee in recognition of an extraordinary contribution to the sport of team racing. It was last presented in 2017 to John Pratt.

The US Team Racing Championship, first held in 1981, remains one of the most anticipated annual sailing championships of the season. This year

The Championship features an impressive roster of accomplished teams and experienced team riders, many of whom have competed in or won this championship in the past years. From prominent one-design sailors in fleet racing circles to current and former top-level sailors and college coaches, this US National Sailing Championship attracts a wide range of sailors, men and women. The 2021 US Team Racing Championship is sponsored by Regatta Craft Mixers and Lon Gundie and local sponsor Tajima Direct.

The regatta was started by Sailing World magazine, and after years of growth and popularity, the event was adopted by US Sailing and became known as the US Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy. The trophy was presented in recognition of George R. Hinman’s many years of service and contribution to sailing.

For full results visit: https://www.ussailing.org/competition/championships/2021-us-team-racing-championship/

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org

About Regatta Craft Blenders Since 2006, Regatta has been making the Classic Bermuda Ginger and Stone Beer, a premier blender that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta has a full line of premium blenders and sodas all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most demanding customers. For news and updates, follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit www.regattacraftmixers.com

About Lon Gundie

Lon Gundie is a boutique clothing brand that makes super cool and super comfy base layers designed to #outperform. Lon Gundie has been dressing the sailing community in our unique custom apparel since 2015. Lon Gundie custom protectors and bibs can be found on the podium, on the course and at the Yacht Club.Lon Gundie is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA in using recycled fabrics that are more respectful of the environment.

