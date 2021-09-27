UK house prices expected to rise by up to 3.5% per year between 2022 and 2024 | house price





A second wave of demand for more space will continue to drive up house prices across the UK, with values ​​projected to rise by up to 3.5% between 2022 and 2024.

Real estate broker Hamptons also predicts that more homes will be sold in 2021 than any year since 2007, after a record spike in activity as families search for larger homes after the pandemic.

Hamptons expects the summer of 2021 to have peaked in house price growth and expects growth to slow over the next few months, ending this year with average UK prices 4.5% higher than at the end of 2020.

However, one of the factors widely believed to have contributed to the stronger-than-expected price rise during the pandemic is that space competition, which has seen many buyers prioritize properties with larger gardens and more space for telecommuting, set to continue for some period. can. Time.

Official house price figures and data from some reviewers show that the market has cooled off after the stamp duty period in England and Northern Ireland partially ended this summer.

The most recent data from the Bureau of Statistics shows that the average house price in the UK fell $10,000 in July compared to the previous month, but the annual rate of increase was still 8%. Many homebuyers rush to complete their purchases before the major stamp duty holiday deadline of June 30, and sales plummeted by nearly two-thirds in July, according to official data.

However, some recent data suggest that the market is still booming, despite the stamp duty threshold returning to its pre-pandemic level of 125,000 on October 1.

Halifax, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the US, said this month average real estate costs rose 0.7% in August. Rival lender Nationwide reported a monthly increase of 2.1% for August, the second highest in 15 years.

According to Hamptons, flexible, teleworking and other changes caused by the coronavirus will force families to move into their homes more often than before the pandemic. The UK inflation rate is projected to be 3.5% in 2022, 3% in 2023 and 2.5% in 2024. This means a 13.5% rise between early 2021 and late 2024.

The real estate agency predicts that the northeast of England will perform best during this period, with property values ​​expected to rise 6.5% this year and between 4% and 6% per year between 2022 and 2024.

In contrast, London is expected to underperform other regions over the next few years, with prices expected to rise 1.5% this year and 1% in 2022, Hamptons said.

Several studies have found that expanded economics and the rise of flexible working have led many households to quit capital or consider doing so.

The stamp duty holiday was announced by the government in July 2020 to prevent a market crash during the first COVID-19 lockdown. By 30 June this year, the first $500,000 spent on real estate in England and Northern Ireland has been exempt, meaning buyers can save up to 15,000 people. On July 1, the tax cuts will be cut, the threshold at which taxes on real estate purchases begin to drop to 250,000, and this so-called zero tax rate band will return to 125,000 the following month. The tax cuts have already ended in Wales and Scotland.

Separately, real estate broker Knight Frank said the boom in demand for second homes that began after the first lockdown in 2020 continues as international travel restrictions leave many people looking for a place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Data shows that in the first eight months of 2021, second-home purchases outside of London increased by 83% compared to the five-year average.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/sep/27/uk-house-prices-forecast-to-rise-by-up-to-35-a-year-between-2022-and-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos