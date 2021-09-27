My father was brutally killed by the Taliban. The United States ignored his pleas for help | Muska Najibullah





The night of September 27, 1996 was always going to be long. I was awake studying for the midterm exams when my calm but uncomfortable mother heard the news that my father had been taken out of the United Nations compound in Kabul.

I was ecstatic at first. My father, Najibullah, the former president of Afghanistan, was finally going to be reunited with his family. He and my uncle had been living in the UN compound since April 16, 1992, when his government forces defected. His resignation and departure was part of a UN plan to end the civil war and pave the way for a peaceful coalition government. But the resulting power vacuum quickly dragged Afghanistan into a whirlwind of lawlessness.

After four years of separation, my mother, sisters and I were looking forward to my father. And now that a faction known as the Taliban was closing in on the Afghan capital, I was convinced my family reunification was within days. While I had the naive positivity of a child yearning for his father, my mother sensed a darker reality on the horizon. She watched the news all night. My sixth sense tells me it’s not coming, she tells us, fear in her eyes.

In the 1990s, before the internet connected the world, little was known about the Taliban. Radio reports announced the significant gains made in the southwest of the country, describing the militia group as fighting for peace, security and stability, a popular appeal among war-weary Afghans. That night I thought we would meet my dad soon. We spoke to him hours before the Taliban entered Kabul. There was nothing unusual about his voice. It was a normal exchange of words, which I vaguely remember. The conversation was supposed to be one of many, but fate had different plans.

In the early hours of the night, when they entered the capital, the Taliban knocked on the doors of the UN compound to visit their special guest. A few hours later, a news flash: the former Afghan leader, President Najibullah executed. I didn’t know what the word meant. I turned to my sister but her expressionless face made me panic. Rushing to a dictionary, I switched to the letter E.

This is the first time that I have shared my personal story. Not because I am the daughter of a former president of Afghanistan, but because what is happening in my country today is terribly similar to what happened then: 25 years ago. years today, the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan. And 25 years ago today, my life, and that of so many others of my generation, changed forever and not for the better.

Before my father, Aba, became president, our life in Kabul was happy. We lived in a small apartment in a busy area called Macroyan. The early years of my childhood were a time when my family was still together, when we were a unit of five. We spent most of our time in the aftaw-khana, the veranda. In the evening, Aba would come home and we gathered around him for dinner, catching up on the highlights of the day at work, school or what the elders heard on the news. But that all changed when Aba became president.

We have moved from our modest and comfortable apartment to the grand Presidential Palace, Arg. Our new residence, while heavily guarded and secure, isolated me and my siblings from everything we had known. Nightly playground gatherings and impromptu market races for chewing gum and balloons have come to a halt. Barely four years old, I found our new home claustrophobic. There was plenty of space but no one to play with. As the seasons changed, we barely saw Aba. He was always busy at work. Finally, these mundane family meals were also a rare occasion.

Aba was a great man; imposing tall and strong. He had acquired the nickname of Najib the Taurus due to his dominant personality. He had an intimidating gaze and a voice that roared with force. But for me, like any little girl and her father, Aba was my hero. One night in 1986, the Mujahedin set fire to an army ammunition depot in Lake Qargha, near Kabul. I cried for him to stop the noise, as explosions echoed throughout town. He wrapped me in a blanket and held me tightly in his arms. You are safe with me. No one will hurt you, he said, and I believed him. But in 1996, when the Taliban entered Kabul, there was no one to keep it safe.

The image has haunted me since the day Abas abruptly passed away. Take a moment to look, or not, but this is the last time I saw him: hanging from a traffic pole, he and his brother were mutilated in plain view of the world. As I watched the Taliban show them off as a spectacle, I felt helpless and humiliated. At 13, I became an adult overnight. I lost my father, my home and all hope of returning to Afghanistan.

People are trying to imagine what it is like to be an Afghan living in exile at this point. It’s hard to describe the feeling of displacement to someone who hasn’t experienced it. Although you are safe, you feel dislocated. There is too much to hold on to, too much to bear and sometimes it all seems so pointless. There are glimpses of happiness when you hear stories of hope. You feel alive and inspired, and imagine what normalcy might be like in the country. You fantasize about your own life once you get back. Like a puzzle, you piece together your family’s old stories and envision an absolute future. Then all of that is suspended once another round of conflict takes over.

In 1992 my father appealed to the United States to help Afghanistan become a bulwark against the spread of Islamic fundamentalism. He said: If fundamentalism comes to Afghanistan, the war will continue for many years to come. Afghanistan will become a center of global drug smuggling. Afghanistan will be turned into a center of terrorism. His warnings were ignored. With the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in February 1989, virtually all Western nations abandoned their embassies and ostracized my father’s regime. Calling him a communist puppet, murderer, traitor, he found himself isolated, waging a very lonely war. And then, a decade later, his premonitions came true. Triggered by the attacks of September 11, the United States invaded my country to fight Islamic terrorism and started what would be its longest war. I wonder, if the world had listened to him, would it all have turned out differently?

Afghanistan and the Afghans have always been misunderstood. Respected commentators speak of the brave and barbaric tribes that roam our intimidating mountains, and how difficult it has been to unite us. This reflection is trivial. The tragedy of my country is a geopolitical tragedy, not a genetic one. Nation on the fringes, we are constantly betrayed by mercenaries in the pay of foreign leaders. All Afghans yearn for peace.

As individualism and self-expression are once again held hostage by the Taliban, many Afghans are fleeing. They fear losing their identity to a group that does not represent them and, in leaving, being stripped of who they really are. Like my family, many will start their lives from scratch with a suitcase of memories and the hope of returning. What will become of the brightest nations? Your next Uber driver in New York? Or the merry kebab vendor in your corner store in Kilburn? What about those back home? How many girls and women will you see on the streets? Will the children go to school? Will they have the chance to watch their fathers grow old?

Democracy has not brought peace to Afghanistan. Neither did the Doha deal, a foreign and flawed deal that neglected the voice of the people. Despite all these hardships, the Afghans have come a long way. Old habits are not for this world, and many Afghans expect something different from life, much more than 25 years ago. What it means to be Afghan has changed over decades of conflict and violence. Maybe now is the time for us to educate the rest of the world about who we really are, our shared values, our unity, our dreams. Afghanistan is not a graveyard of empires, nor a nation of refugees. We are moved, but one day will return soon, inchallah!

