Seattle Corinthian Yacht Club team excels by winning U.S. offshore sailing championship





September 26, 2021. Annapolis, MD. Eight teams representing their respective US sailing areas across the country competed this week for the Lloyd Phoenix Trophy in Annapolis, during the 2021 US Offshore Sailing Championship. Skipper Steve Travis, of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Seattle, and his crew took the lead after two days of racing, scoring a total of 10.5 points after three distance races and one buoy race.

It was a fun race and a fun event. Great people, a great venue, an interesting venue and one of the best events ever, says Travis.

Just behind Travis were Bob Fleck and his Fishing Bay YC crew with 10.75 points, followed by the Navy Offshore Sailing Team, skippered by Don Poirier, with 12.25 points.

The regatta, scheduled to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, was hosted by the US Naval Academy Sailing Squadron and sailed aboard Navy 44 MK II sloops. To kick off the weekend, the fleet completed a buoy and a distance race on Friday, with Fleck and his crew winning both and leading at the end of day one, followed by Poirier and then Travis.

The finish of the second race took place right next to the breakwater of the Robert Crown Sailing Center, providing a great spectacle for those ashore, said Jahn Tihanksy, director and head coach of the offshore sailing team of the US Naval Academy, and also president of this event. [Fleck] extended to a leader to take the ball while Poirier and his Navy crew held second place.

The race was interrupted on Saturday due to a lack of wind. However, the competitors came out ready to race on Sunday and in a cooling breeze completed two distance races. It was in the last race that Travis and his crew were able to take the lead, overtaking Poirier and the US Navy Sailing Team midway through to secure their overall victory.

We had a good start, and we thought we had a good gear shift, and it turned out not to be such a great change, Travis said of the final race. We passed the mark in third and the boat in front of us [Navy] lowered his kite and set up a jib, which ultimately was not the right thing to do. And then the lead ship pulled away, and when it came back, it was behind us. From there it was just a reach to the weather mark. Then it was sneaky, inside the harbor with 30 degree offsets it was stressful to hang on but we made it.

The Notice of Race requires competing teams to have some consistency in their crew arrangements A minimum of five competitors from each team must have raced together (including the nominated skipper) in a minimum of five regattas in IRC, ORC, ORR, PHRF, Offshore One Design, Offshore Level Class Racing or Portsmouth Numbers rating systems within the last 36 months. They are also required to sail with a US Naval Academy midshipman of the college deep sea sailing team on board. The championship winners had Midshipman Keegan Steele on board, and the runners-up, skippered by Fleck, were joined by Midshipman Cade Gelhar.

They had a great race and are great competitors, and they’re a lot of fun to be around and they represent the US Navy very well, said Travis of US Naval Academy Sailors who participated in the weekend’s events. Our midshipman was very good and helped us beat his buddies on the Navy boat.

The US Offshore Sailing Championship is a biennial event. The winner of the championship receives the Lloyd Phoenix Trophy, named after a graduate of the United States Naval Academy who served in the Civil War. After quitting and going into business, he became an avid yachting enthusiast and rear commodore of the New York Yacht Club. The trophy is on display at the Robert Crown Center at the United States Naval Academy.

For more information on this championship, visit the event website (https://www.ussailing.org/competition/championships/2021-us-offshore-championship/)

About US Sailing The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

About Regatta Craft Blenders Since 2006, Regatta has been making the Classic Bermuda Ginger and Stone Beer, a premier blender that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta has a full line of premium blenders and sodas all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most demanding customers. For news and updates, follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit www.regattacraftmixers.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussailing.org/news/corinthian-yacht-club-of-seattle-team-excels-to-win-u-s-offshore-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos