SoftBank supports UK-based ticketing app to bet on live music resurgence.

SoftBank and former Apple and Nest executive Tony Fadell are investing $122 million in ticketing app Dice, bet the live music industry will not only recover, but will ultimately benefit from a “review” enforced by the pandemic do.

London-based Dice was launched in 2014 by music industry veteran Phil Hutcheon. He was frustrated by the high fees of ticketmasters and resellers.

The app partners with thousands of artists, festivals and venues to prevent resales and provide audiences with personalized recommendations for upcoming performances, as well as advance pricing and a “waitlist” system.

Artists including Lewis Capaldi and Nick Cave used Dice’s paid live streaming service to perform for fans when the physical venues closed last year.

Dice, which operates in seven countries, had to face layoffs early in the pandemic as its live entertainment industry shut down, while ticket sales recovered significantly this summer, particularly in the United States.

“The ugly underbelly of the entertainment industry has been fully exposed to the coronavirus,” said Fadell, who now joins Dice’s board after making his initial investment several years ago. “Artists can’t get paid and fans can’t get ticket refunds.”

In the UK alone, thousands of concerts and festivals have been canceled last year due to COVID-19. According to industry group UK Music, on average, professional musicians typically earn about half of their income from live performances.

Fadell said TicketMaster’s “exclusive” has “totally ruined” the live music industry. This is becoming increasingly important now that tours and merchandise sales account for the largest portion of artist income.

Dice provides audience data to managers and venues to help plan tours. “them [artists] You have to control them like their songs and performances,” said Fadell.

After finding it difficult in Dice’s early days to convince the venue to switch from its traditional ticketing platform, Hutcheon said the forced closures implemented last year have given many in the concert industry an opportunity to consider the new model.

“A lot of people have had time to reflect and think deeply about what’s wrong with the industry and how to fix it,” he said. “The cost of switching is very high when things are too busy.”

Alongside SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, Dice’s new funding investors include French billionaires Xavier Niel and Mirabaud Private Equity. Early backers included the founders of London AI company DeepMind.

According to someone familiar with the terms of the deal, Dice’s recent round valued the company at $400 million. Hutchison said the company is profitable in existing markets but continues to invest in expansion.

After helping Apple design the iPod and iPhone, Fadell moved to Paris a few years ago after founding Nest, a smart home company in Silicon Valley. Its fund, Future Shape, has supported more than 200 startups, from “deep tech” innovations in batteries, synthetic biology and materials science to wristwatch enthusiast site Hodinkee.

