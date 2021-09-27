UK to start training 4,000 to tackle HGV driver shortage





As part of a series of actions announced by the government today (September 25, 2021), training courses to become HGV drivers will soon be available to up to 4,000 people. The pandemic and the global economy are rebounding globally.

The Ministry of Education is investing up to £10 million to create a new skills boot camp that will train up to 3,000 people to become HGV drivers. Free, short-term, intensive courses train drivers to be road-ready and help address the current HGV driver shortage by obtaining a Category C or Category C&E license. An additional 1,000 people are expected to be trained through locally accessed and funded courses in the government’s adult education budget.

Fuel tanker drivers need additional safety qualifications and the government will work with industry to ensure drivers get access as quickly as possible.

To ensure that new drivers are ready to drive on the road as quickly as possible, the Department of Transportation (DfT) has agreed to work with the Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency (DVSA) to ensure that participants who complete the test can be tested. training course as soon as possible.

The Department of Defense (MOD) also today announced the immediate deployment of Defense Driving Officers (DDEs) to increase the country’s testing capabilities. MOD examiners work with DVSA examiners to offer thousands of additional exams over the next 12 weeks.

The package sent nearly a million letters to thank HGV drivers for the critical role the DfT and major logistics organizations are working with DVLA to support our economy, and to encourage those who have left the industry to return. A letter that will arrive on your doormat in the next few days outlines the steps the road transport sector is taking to improve the industry, including wage increases, flexible working hours and fixed hours.

Together with this, 5,000 HGV drivers will be able to come to the UK in the three months leading up to Christmas, providing short-term relief to the transport industry. An additional 5,500 visas for poultry workers will also be offered for the same short period to avoid potential additional pressure on the food industry during this exceptional period.

Recruitment of additional short-term HGV drivers and poultry workers begins in October and this visa is valid until December 24, 2021. UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) is preparing to process the necessary visa applications in a timely manner.

But we would like to see employers invest long-term in the UK’s domestic workforce instead of relying on labor to build a high-wage, high-skilled economy.

Visas cannot be a long-term solution and industry reform is essential. This is why the government continues to support the industry in addressing this problem in the long term through improved testing and employment, better salaries, working conditions and diversity.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

This package of actions builds on the significant work already done to mitigate the global crisis in the UK, and the government continues to do everything we can to help the transport and food industry grapple with the HGV driver shortage. “

We are acting now, but the industry must also play a role in ensuring that working conditions continue to improve and fair pay increases continue to be maintained for businesses to retain new drivers.

After 18 very difficult months, I know how important this Christmas is to all of us. That’s why we’re taking these steps as soon as possible to ensure that preparations go smoothly.”

Separately, the government is also proposing a bill that would allow the three major emergency services and the Ministry of National Defense’s commissioned driver’s license examiner to take the driver’s license test. This provides greater flexibility for emergency services and helps to increase the number of tests that DVSA examiners can provide to HGV examiners.

The government will also fund medical and HGV licensure for all adults who have completed their HGV driving qualifications, accessible through the Adult Education Budget for the 2021/22 school year. Previously, adults who achieved these qualifications had to pay their own license fees. This change is retroactive and applies to anyone who started one of these qualifications on or after August 1, 2021.

Minister of Education Nadhim Zahawi said:

HGV drivers keep running the country. We are taking steps to address the driver shortage by removing barriers to allowing more people to start new, high-paying jobs in the industry, and we are supporting thousands of people to get the training they need to be ready for the road.

As we recover from the pandemic, we are committed to helping people of all backgrounds get the skills and training they need to get good jobs at all stages of their lives, while creating the talent pipelines businesses need for the future. I’m doing it. “

Environment Minister George Eustice said:

Having enough people across the country’s supply chain to ensure that our workforce remains strong and resilient is our top priority.

We are listening to industry concerns and are acting to ease a very tight labor market.”

Existing work in this area has enabled governments to come up with these solutions in response to the global problem exacerbated by the coronavirus. We have already taken a number of steps to support the industry, including streamlining procedures for new HGV drivers and increasing the number of driving tests. Our action quickly increased capacity and allowed for an additional 50,000 tests per year.

Progress has already been made in testing and hiring, improving salaries, working conditions and diversity. We continue to closely monitor our labor supply and work with sector leaders to understand how to best mitigate specific issues. With Plan for Jobs, we are helping people across the UK retrain, build new skills and get back to work.

Ian Wright CBE, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation said:

We welcome the government’s pragmatic decision to temporarily add HGV drivers and poultry workers to the existing visa system.

This has been requested by UK food and beverage manufacturers over the past few months, including the industry’s Grant Thornton report, to alleviate the pressures labor shortages are putting on the food supply chain.

This is a start, but we need the government to continue working with industry and explore further long-term solutions.”

Elizabeth de Jong, Director of Policy at Logistics UK, said:

Logistics UK welcomes government action to ameliorate the ongoing driver crisis. The government’s decision to grant 5,000 temporary visas to help HGV drivers in the short term is a big step forward. We are very pleased that the Government has listened to our request and has made a bold decision to support the UK economy. We are also pleased that DfT has agreed to jointly send nearly one million letters to all drivers who currently hold HGV driver’s licenses. With the fantastic HGV driving opportunities available in the logistics industry, now is the perfect time to consider returning to work.”

