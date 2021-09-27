UK’s universal credit cut: we don’t know how to survive | England





I am fast approaching my 60s and have been disabled for years now.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) type IV is a debilitating genetic connective tissue disorder, as well as osteoarthritis, arthritis, sleep apnea, asthma and many other conditions caused by EDS.

I used to work and had to quit when I couldn’t stand the pain.

I can no longer walk. I have a simple wheelchair where someone has to push me. My husband tries to help me move as much as possible, but he also has limited mobility and it is very difficult for him who needs a hip replacement.

I’ve been trying to get a wheelchair with a right toggle for a long time so I could at least have some dignity. This hasn’t been possible yet and I don’t know when I’ll be able to move on my own again. Currently, I spend 99% of my time in bed.

Living in the so-called welfare state, England, we receive a number of benefits from the state to make a living.

The husband has a small pension, personal independence, carer’s allowance, and universal credit monthly payments for the unemployed or low-income people. On paper, this might seem like enough money for two people. However, the state deducts pensions and caregiver allowances from our universal credit payments. In the end, we only have enough money to cover the roof and put food on the table. They recently told us that they overpaid about a year ago and are now gradually getting it back.

They seem to do their best to keep us at the bottom of the food chain so that we can continue to struggle.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government temporarily increased universal credit payments by £20 per week ($27 at current exchange rates) at the beginning of 2020.

When we heard that this plan was coming to an end soon, we thought we had nothing to worry about. We were convinced from the outset that we did not deserve this extra payment because of everything else we received. The amount we receive has not changed over the past year, and there has been no mention of COVID-19 support in our payment history.

But suddenly I got a message from the online Universal Credit Journal that I was going to lose my COVID-19 payout. I thought there was a mistake, so I checked my payment history for the past year again. In fact, there was no mention of this payment.

It was hard for me to speak, so my husband called and said we had never been paid anything like that. He asked them how they could get back what they didn’t give us in the first place. The woman who answered the phone said we were actually getting this boost and that additional payments would stop starting in October.

By this time, I was in tears. We earn an average of £255 ($350) per month in Universal Credit. We borrow £200 a month ($273.5) from my husband’s sister for a living. Losing 20 pounds in a week is not something we can afford, no matter how small it may seem to others.

My husband told the woman over the phone that I was very worried and wanted to commit suicide. Her answer to that was: Will she do it now? My husband put the phone down and didn’t say anything.

Since then, no one has called or came to my house to make sure we are all right or if I am still alive.

A few days later, the electricity supplier informed me that my monthly electricity bill would almost double. Two of us live in a two-bedroom cottage.

This was the last nail of the coffin. Now we don’t know how to survive. Our universal credit payments will be reduced over the next month. We will have to pay unreasonable electricity bills. We are desperate. We don’t know what to do. I am still suicidal. I am struggling to find a reason to live.

I wish we didn’t have to claim benefits, but we do. We are ashamed to depend on the government, but we both worked. We did not choose to be sick and we did not choose to be disabled. We do not drink, smoke or go out. We rescue and nurture dogs, cats and hedgehogs. We are doing our best to help animals in need, although we lack a lot.

We don’t ask for much. All we want is to be treated like a human and live the rest of the years with dignity.

I want the government to hear our voices and understand what a £20 a week cut means is a matter of life and death for people like us.

I don’t want to live like this anymore.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, these organizations can help.

Also, in the UK and Republic of Ireland, contact Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected]

Those bereaved by suicide in the UK should contact Survivors of Beleavement by Suicide.

In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

In Australia, Crisis Support Services Lifeline is 13 11 14.

Other international suicide hotlines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial positions of Al Jazeeras.

