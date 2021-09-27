US chooses Rolls-Royce for B-52 engines in potential $ 2.6 billion deal





Contract initial value of $ 500 million Rolls-Royce shares increase 5%

LONDON, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – Rolls-Royce (RR.L) on Monday announced it has been selected to supply engines to the US Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress bombers, under a contract of up to 2, $ 6 billion to the British engineering firm.

The F-130 engines, which will be manufactured at the Rolls-Royce plant in Indianapolis, Indiana, were chosen as replacement engines for the bombers, for an initial six-year, $ 500 million contract, which could reach $ 2.6 billion in the longer term.

Shares of Rolls-Royce, which beat incumbent Pratt & Whitney part of the American company Raytheon (RTX.N), to win the contract, jumped 5% to 139 pence, their highest level since June 2020 .

Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas called it a “good” win and said that while it wouldn’t change the numbers right away, “it provides additional comfort to the longer-term consensus forecast and is positive for sentiment “.

Pratt engines have powered the famous B-52 aircraft, which can carry nuclear weapons, since the 1960s but will be phased out by 2030. The aircraft’s manufacturer, Boeing (BN), will incorporate the new Rolls engines, with the first due to be tested by 2025.

Rolls-Royce said its F-130 engine will provide the United States with “significantly higher fuel efficiency,” while the United States said in its statement that it will also increase range and reduce maintenance costs.

The new engines will allow the bombers to continue their missions in the 2050s.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton, Alistair Smout and Alexander Smith

