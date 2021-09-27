A bold new strategy to fuel the UK’s world-class space sector





The National Space Strategy sets out a long-term plan to strengthen the UK’s position as a world-class space nation. The new vision will help grow the UK’s multi-billion-dollar space industry, stimulate private investment and capitalize on UK strengths such as satellite manufacturing. Defense and space activities to protect British interests at home and abroad

A new initiative to strengthen Britain as a global space nation by revitalizing the multi-billion-pound space industry began with today’s launch of the National Space Strategy.

From connecting people with friends and family and monitoring the climate to helping farmers manage their crops, space plays a pivotal role in our daily lives and is an important part of the UK economy, valued at over $16 billion per year. .

Today’s National Space Strategy sets out the government’s long-term vision of how the UK can position itself as one of the world’s most attractive and innovative space economies. Putting the UK at the forefront of international space research, whether supporting the launch of the first UK spaceport satellite scheduled for 2022 or leading an international space mission that will help solve problems around the world, while leveraging private funding for UK space It will empower businesses to innovate and grow. Challenges like climate change.

The strategy combines the British government’s civil and defense space activities to ensure an integrated approach to combating adversaries and emerging international threats such as cyberattacks and interceptors, while protecting British interests at home and abroad.

It also explains how the government builds on Britain’s strengths in space, including satellite manufacturing and communications, while working with British companies on the latest advances in space technology. This strategy builds on the UK government’s recent investment in OneWeb, building on its global leadership in high-growth sectors such as satellite broadband operations, while exploring how it can focus on new and emerging markets such as in-orbit services and space junk removal. explain.

Science and Innovation Secretary George Freeman said:

As we enter an exciting new space age, we fight climate change, whether Britain launches its first satellite from British soil.

Today’s National Space Strategy sets out our vision for enabling the thriving space sector to take a long-term leap forward. It puts Rocket Booster under the UK’s most innovative space business, freeing up private capital and allowing us to leverage our unique space expertise.

Above all, by integrating our commercial and military space activities, we will use space to protect the UK from overseas and domestic territories, making the UK one of the most attractive and innovative space economies in the world.

There are four cross-pillars in this strategy where governments take bold steps to achieve their goals.

Realizing growth in the UK space sector – Helping UK companies, researchers and innovators grow the space sector and boost the economy Working internationally with partners and allies – Demonstrating global leadership and becoming an internationally selected partner in space activities Science and the UK as a technology superpower – Continue to collaborate on high-profile space missions to address global challenges like climate change and support space technology to develop resilient space capabilities and services – Resilient space with extensive critical national infrastructure Ensuring you can rely on technology To strengthen UK security at home and abroad by providing a British Defense Space portfolio.

The UK already boasts a thriving space sector, employing more than 45,000 people in highly skilled occupations, from space scientists and researchers to engineers and satellite manufacturers. The National Space Strategy leverages these strengths and helps UK companies seize future opportunities, and the global space economy is projected to grow from 270 billion in 2019 to 490 billion by 2030.

As space becomes more competitive, crowded and competitive, the strategy promises to offer the UK’s first defense space portfolio to keep the UK in line with its rivals and adversaries. This will see the government investing an additional 1.4 billion to develop the more than 5 billion new features it has already promised to improve the military’s satellite communications.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The ability to operate in space is not only essential to the success of our military, but also critical to sustaining civilian, commercial and economic activity. We launched the UK Space Command this year for this very purpose.

Working with academia and industry partners allows us to stay at the forefront of pioneering technology, conducting the research and development needed to stay ahead of our enemies.

The new National Space Strategy builds on our commitment to investing more than $6 billion over the next decade to strengthen our space capabilities and support critical technologies and expertise while strengthening national and international security.

The National Harsh Space Weather Preparedness Strategy, released today, sets out a five-year vision to strengthen the UK’s resilience to the risk of severe space weather events.

Harsh space weather represents a variety of solar and space conditions that can affect the performance of the technologies and national infrastructure we use on Earth, from power grid outages to the downtime of the satellite navigation systems we use.

The National Severe Space Weather Preparedness Strategy outlines a set of commitments for governments to work with industry, academia and international partners to increase national understanding and preparedness for severe space weather events while leveraging established UK expertise, including: do. 24-hour Meteorological Administration Weather Operations Center.

note

Read the National Space Strategy.

As the UK becomes the first country to launch a rocket into orbit in Europe in 2022, the national space strategy solidifies the UK’s ambition to become a leading provider of commercial small satellite launches in Europe by 2030. From Cornwall to the Shetland Islands, across the country, capitalize on the UK’s competitiveness in small-scale satellite manufacturing.

This will be supported by a world-class UK space industry regulation passed by Parliament earlier this year, which will help develop commercial spaceflight technology and attract additional international investment to make UK spaceflight a reality.

To provide a clear direction for UK space companies to reap these rewards, the strategy features ten initiatives that identify the most impactful opportunities the resource will target. Priority areas include developing and leveling the UK’s world-class space clusters from Durham to Newport; using space technology to improve public services and transport systems; Investments in innovative space products are included. .

The national space strategy also builds on the recent success of the UK-Australia Space Bridge, prioritizing international cooperation and seeking to forge new trade partnerships with global space allies. It reiterates the important role the UK will continue to play as a member of the European Space Agency, while leading the United Nations’ international efforts to promote space safety, security and sustainability so that other countries are held accountable for their actions. Emphasize that you will.

It promises continued collaboration on renowned space missions that advance our understanding of the universe, from monitoring space weather phenomena like solar flares to returning samples from Mars to Earth. It also highlights the importance of using pioneering space research and technologies to solve global problems like climate change, including collaborating with the European Space Agency on the UK-led TRUTHS mission to improve the accuracy of climate data by a factor of 10 .

Along with today’s space strategy, research on Space Based Solar Power (SBSP) is being published, examining the possibility of using satellites in geostationary orbit with large-scale photovoltaic panels to capture solar energy that can be projected using wireless technology. are doing fixed point on earth.

This study supports the SBSP development case, whether SBSP is SBSP or not, to support the development of related energy technologies that have wider terrestrial applications and still contribute to the UK’s climate change commitments. Future funds can be used in the Portfolio. distribution or not.

Stakeholder Quotations

UKspace Chairman Nick Shave

UKspace warmly welcomes the publication of the first national space strategy recognizing the strategic importance of space to the UK. Under this important new directive from the government, we look forward to working closely with BEIS, MOD, the British Space Agency and academic colleagues to take advantage of industrial strengths such as satellite communications to move to an exciting stage of delivery of a new national strategy. , discovery of new growth engines such as small satellite launches, and leading the safe and sustainable use of space in all countries

British ESA astronaut Tim Peake said:

For hundreds of thousands of years we have looked at the stars in wonder. Today, space is a part of our daily life. Whether for navigation, communication, forecasting, science, sustainability, finance or simply entertainment, the universe is increasingly playing a role in providing solutions. Space has become an integral part of our economy and national infrastructure.

But space still offers many opportunities for inspiration, exploration and innovation. We are delighted that the UK Government is placing weight on the UK’s growing space sector and look forward to celebrating the achievements of the next generation of space scientists, engineers and astronauts working together to make the UK the world’s leading space nation.

Alex Zino, EVP of Business Development and Future Programs at Rolls-Royce Defense, said:

Space is an innovative and rapidly evolving market and we are excited to explore future nuclear technologies for this area. Across Rolls-Royce, we believe that the UK has unique capabilities in this area and the launch of a national space strategy will strengthen that capacity and help make the UK the world’s leading space economy. We look forward to working with the UK Government and a wide range of industry partners to advance this long-term vision.

Kevin Craven, ADS CEO

ADS welcomes a new national space strategy outlining ambitious plans to support the long-term future of the UK’s thriving space sector and leverage UK strengths such as satellite manufacturing.

Future growth in the space sector will further strengthen the UK as a world-class space nation by leveraging the UK’s sovereign space capabilities and supporting high-value manufacturing hubs by increasing regional prosperity and employment opportunities across the UK.

As space continues to play a growing role in our lives and is an important part of the UK economy, we welcome a bold approach to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing this is very important to the sector.

