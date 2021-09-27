US President Biden says I’ll be damned





US President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters after speaking about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and booster shots at the White House State Dining Room in Washington, United States, on September 24, 2021.

Evelyne Hockstein | Reuters

US President Joe Biden said “I’ll be damned” on Sunday after a reporter told him the Social Democratic Party led in Germany’s historic federal election.

Biden, who had spent the weekend at Camp David, was unsure of who should win the German vote until he returned to Washington DC

“They’re solid,” Biden said of the results when told the SPD should beat Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance, according to Reuters.

The first results on Monday gave the center-left SPD the largest share of the vote with 25.9%, according to the country’s federal returning officer, Merkel’s right-wing bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian-social union obtaining 24.1% of the vote.

Coalition negotiations will now begin, but could take weeks or even months.

The election comes at a time of strained relations between Germany and the United States and the next German government will have to work closely with the Biden administration if both sides are to ease tensions.

The problems include the signing of a defense contract by the United States with Australia, the difficult withdrawal of the two countries from Afghanistan and the lack of a long-term solution to end the ongoing trade tariffs. The United States has also not allowed European travelers to enter the country this summer, although the EU opened the doors to American visitors in June.

At the same time, the United States has also opposed Germany’s deal with Russian energy company Gazprom for a pipeline that is now completed and awaiting approval from German regulators.

‘American-critical’

Daniela Schwarzer, executive director for Europe and Eurasia at Open Society Foundations, said the SPD has a strong group of “people who are pretty critical of Americans.”

“They have to be really convinced that the transatlantic alliance is something that we have, at this point, a very urgent need,” she told CNBC in Berlin.

She also said that in the future the big question is whether the transatlantic alliance “can now be aligned with a major strategy concerning Western liberal democracy, where the EU is not only forced to” adopt US standards but can actually have that role of being a real partner, which means we have to invest more in ourselves, in defense, in technological development, etc.

