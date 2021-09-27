EXCLUSIVE Canada To Attract Frequent Flyers From The United States By Combining Air Canada Travel Benefits





Air Canada planes are parked at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, April 28, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Osorio / File Photo

MONTREAL, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – Canada is trying to use the lure of travel benefits to convince America’s frequent flyer elite to fly north with Air Canada (AC.TO), as the country ramps up its efforts to revive crucial traffic from the United States, a Canadian official told Reuters.

COVID-19 has affected travel from Canada’s largest tourism market. In the first half of 2021, Canada recorded approximately 178,000 overnight arrivals from the United States, up from 6.8 million during the same period in 2019, according to government data.

To help reverse this decline, the government tourism agency, Destination Canada, will launch its first campaign on Monday targeting frequent travelers to the United States.

It is part of a broader C $ 14 million ($ 11.2 million) effort by the Tourism Commission to increase traffic after Canada recently opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. It is not known how much the specific loyalty campaign will cost.

“This is very focused on our ability to reach frequent travelers,” said Gloria Loree, Marketing Director of Destination Canada before the launch.

Under the plan, up to 20,000 US frequent flyers with carriers like American Airlines (AAL.O), Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) could achieve corresponding status when they fly with Air Canada north of the border.

It’s unclear how U.S. carriers would react to the plan, although Loree said the possibility of airline retaliation had been considered.

Frequent flyer status provides travelers with benefits such as priority boarding that would normally cost a premium fare or fee.

While global airline alliances offer status match to passengers from their member carriers, having a destination sponsor for such a plan is highly unusual, said Mark-Ross Smith, managing director of Status Match, which manages logistics. of the Canadian project.

“This is the push to get them to come to Canada.”

Eligible U.S. frequent flyers who book and travel north on AC before Jan. 15, 2022 will retain their status with the carrier for the full year of 2022, she said.

It comes as countries ease restrictions on international travel, with the United States set to reopen in November to vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries. Read more

She argued that the increase in cross-border travel would help both countries.

Loree said the frequent flyer status match funding is no different from other incentives paid by Destination Canada, such as a separate campaign this year with Air Canada’s rival WestJet Airlines.

Loree said the goal is to restore routes from the United States, while trying to attract returning travelers to Canada.

In April, hard-hit Air Canada received government aid estimated at C $ 5.9 billion, with the country acquiring a roughly 6% stake in the carrier. Read more

While Canada’s high vaccination rate may attract tourists, the cost of the country’s PCR test requirements for arrivals may deter some travelers, said Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Ryerson University.

Loree said targeting American frequent flyers is a plus as they are largely used to these requirements.

“They figured out how to travel,” Loree said. “So we want them to consider Canada as their next trip.”

($ 1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Denny Thomas and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

