Relief and anxiety as American parents face emotional back to school





NEW YORK, September 27 (Reuters) – Kelly Toth was “very relieved” when her four sons returned to school in person in late August after more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

During the first two weeks, however, Toth said she also struggled with unexpected “anxiety”. She found it strange not knowing what her children were doing in school after closely following their education during the last school year.

Many parents in the United States are dealing with a host of emotions, taking extraordinary measures, and making COVID-19 tests and vaccines part of the back-to-school routine.

Like Toth, some have said the relief of bringing their kids back to classrooms full-time – in his case in a neighborhood where indoor masking is currently mandatory – is mixed with concern for safety. The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to an increase in hospitalizations, including among children.

This fear is sometimes compounded by the deep political divides evident in the very different approaches American schools have taken on issues such as masking.

In the previous academic year, Toth, 39, a medical assistant in Schnecksville, Pa., Juggled her children’s education with long emergency room shifts under the COVID-19 crash. She and her husband, a small business owner, did their best to help with schooling but had “no idea what we were doing,” she recalls.

“I almost felt like I couldn’t enjoy being with them because it was always just the stress of ‘we have to do this mission, we have to do it’,” she told About his sons, aged 7, 8, 12. and 14.

This year, despite concerns about Delta, “I feel like I can be their mother again and not this entity that controls their lives,” she said.

“I WANT TO KEEP MY CHILDREN SAFE”

The Delta variant has skyrocketed infections in young children. Children under 12 are particularly vulnerable because they are not yet eligible for vaccination.

This could change in the coming months. Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) announced last week that they plan to seek regulatory approval for their vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 as soon as possible.

“I would definitely get my kids vaccinated,” said New York mother Jodi Cook, whose son and daughter are both under 12. “It is a dangerous disease and I want to keep my children safe.”

While Cook’s 11-year-old daughter attended a private school in Brooklyn throughout the pandemic, her 7-year-old son struggled during periods of distance learning at his school. Both children are learners with special needs, she said.

“I just feel like the risk is worth it,” Cook said of sending them both back to school full-time. “It was just too hard trying to keep them mentally healthy at home.”

The COVID-19 outbreaks this year have already sent students back to distance or hybrid learning, at least temporarily, in many American schools. According to data aggregator Burbio.com, there have been more than 2,000 in-person elementary school closings at 12 institutions in 39 states since August.

As concerns about the Delta variant grew this summer, the Center on Reinventing Public Education (CRPE) at the University of Washington Bothell examined 100 large urban school districts in the United States.

At the end of July, he found that only 41% offered a distance learning option, at least to some students. Less than two months later, only six of the 100 districts do not offer distance learning, PERC communications director Laura Mann said via email.

Brian Corley’s two daughters learned in person throughout the last year of college, when masks were mandatory in their district of Birmingham, Alabama.

Masks are now optional, Corley said, despite a deadly wave of COVID-19 in Alabama, where vaccination rates are low.

School politics frustrated Corley and his wife, whose youngest daughter contracted an infection in infancy that left her legally blind. Her history with viruses worries her parents about how she might fare if she contracted COVID-19.

“I don’t think it’s a terrible exercise to ask our children in schools to be forced to wear masks,” Corley said.

LIVE WITH CONCERN

Many American parents are reluctant to send their children back to school. Only about a quarter of parents who responded to a nationwide online survey for the National Parent Teacher Association released earlier this month said they felt “very comfortable” with the return of their children in class.

The main concern, according to the survey, is that their child will contract COVID-19 in school and return to distance learning.

Artist and dog walker Allison Rentz enrolled her 12-year-old son for in-person classes this year, calling it a “difficult” decision she made, in part, for his mental well-being.

Rentz said she tests her son for coronavirus once a week with a home kit and has him wear a KN95 mask at school.

The single mom drives him to and from his college in the Atlanta area, scared crowded buses could be dangerous, and picks him up at lunchtime to keep him out of the cafeteria. They eat together in their car in the school parking lot.

“He hates that I check it every day,” Rentz, 46, said in a telephone interview. “This is what I had to do to feel comfortable.”

Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York; Additional reporting by Hannah Beier in New York and Schnecksville, Pennsylvania; Editing by Donna Bryson and Bill Berkrot

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/relief-anxiety-us-parents-confront-emotional-back-school-2021-09-27/

