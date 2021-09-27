British warships rarely pass through Taiwan Strait





Taipei (AFP)

The Royal Navy said a British warship was sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Monday. This is a rare voyage through sensitive waterways where non-US warships could strain relations with China.

“After a busy time with partners and allies in the East China Sea, we are now passing through the Taiwan Strait to visit Vietnam and the Vietnam People’s Navy,” the frigate HMS Richmond, deployed to the British aircraft carrier strike group, tweeted. “he said.

Local media reported that this was the first time a British warship had crossed the narrow waterway separating Taiwan and mainland China.

In 2019, the Royal Navy probe HMS Enterprise passed through the strait.

U.S. warships regularly conduct “freedom of navigation” exercises in the strait, sparking outrage from Taiwan and surrounding waters, and Beijing, which controls almost all of the South China Sea.

The United States and most other countries see the area as an international waters that should be open to all ships.

Not long ago, Washington was a major power that crossed the Taiwan Strait against China.

But as China escalates its military threat to Taiwan and tightens control over the disputed South China Sea, a growing number of US allies have changed course.

Canadian, French and Australian warships have all sailed through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, sparking protests in China.

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chu Guo-cheng confirmed to reporters that a foreign vessel had sailed the waterway, but did not say which country he was from.

The British Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan’s 23 million people live under the constant threat of aggression from an authoritarian China that has pledged to take over the island someday. Even by force if necessary.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, China has intensified military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan.

Last year, Chinese military aircraft made a record 380 invasions of Taiwanese armor, and the number of surprise attacks in the first eight months of this year has already surpassed 400.

