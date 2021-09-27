New Consul General and Trade Commissioner for North America Announced by the British Government





Emma Wade-Smith OBE is today appointed Consul General in New York and Her Majestys Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for North America.

Wade-Smith, currently Director of HM African Trade, previously held senior diplomatic positions in the United States, will begin in November 2021. She provides job creation and opportunities across the UK and works with businesses across North America to support growth and innovation.

The UK works intensively with New York in a wide range of areas including arts, sciences, sports and education. As Consul-General of New York, Wade-Smith will work to support and strengthen the various partnerships between the UK and the US in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, as well as support the British people in this large area.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

It is my pleasure to welcome Emma as the Director of North American Trade and Consul General in New York. She will provide a wealth of experience and insight into her role as we deepen economic, cultural and diplomatic relations in the region.

I look forward to working with her to break down trade barriers and support jobs, growth and opportunities for great UK businesses.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

The North American-UK partnership is critical to providing jobs, growth and a free and safe world.

Emma will continue to strengthen political, economic and cultural connections in New York, bringing on the wealth of knowledge gained from her previous roles and deepening the transatlantic relationship between Britain and its allies.

As travel restrictions to the US are expected to be lifted, Emma will play an important role in moving the UK-US relationship to the next level.

The UK and the US enjoy a thriving trade and investment relationship. With 1.4 million people working for US companies in the UK and 1.2 million people working for UK companies in the US, the UK is the largest foreign employer in the US. The US is also the UK’s largest single trading partner, with a total trade volume of 196.3 billion in 2020.

Canada is an important strategic partner to the UK, with total trade valued at 17.7 billion last year, and we look forward to building relationships through membership in the more ambitious UK-Canada trade agreement and comprehensive and progressive agreements in the future. Pacific Rim Partnership.

Emma Wade-Smith, OBE’s North American Trade Commissioner and Consul General in New York said:

I am delighted to have been appointed Your Majesty’s Commissioner for Trade in North America and Consul-General in New York.

Supporting, revitalizing and developing stronger business connections between the UK and North America is critical to creating more jobs and promoting sustainable economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic. Together, through innovation in digital, technology and clean growth, we can help and promote world-class companies to build cleaner and more inclusive economies in which we want to live and work.

I am committed to using my energy, experience and passion to lead trade and investment operations across North America, bringing creativity and momentum to the advancement of education, science, arts and people-to-people connections between the UK and New York State. New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Note to editors Emma Wade-Smith replaces Antony Phillipson, who was appointed High Commissioner for South Africa earlier this year. A full biography of Emma Wade-Smiths’ previous roles can be found here.

The Consul General in New York is responsible for the British diplomatic network in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and parts of Connecticut. In addition to representing the UK in these states, including New York and Philadelphia, the Consulate General is responsible for supporting the British people and strengthening political, cultural and business relations between the region and the UK.

HMTC information

The HMTC works closely with HM Ambassadors and High Commissioners, its extensive diplomatic network and other HM Government associates based in the country of the region in their efforts to coordinate and coordinate foreign governments’ efforts to promote trade and prosperity in the UK.

There are a total of 9 geographic areas covered by HM Trade Commissioners.

Africa Asia Pacific China Eastern Europe and Central Asia Network Europe Latin America Middle East North America South Asia

