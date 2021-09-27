Aldi opens 100 new UK stores and creates 2,000 jobs





Aldi has announced a £1.3 billion investment push that will create 2,000 new jobs in the UK in addition to 7,000 over the past two years.

The discount supermarket chain has announced an investment that will operate over two years to £12.3 billion in 2020, with sales in the UK and Ireland surged 10.2%.

The move will open 100 new stores across the UK.

While other UK-based supermarkets provide regular updates on current deals, Aldi is not obligated to file accounts with the company house and is instead posting last year’s results.

Aldi Issue Statement on New Jobs

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland said:

“This has helped create and support thousands of essential jobs for UK farmers and manufacturers.

“While the cost of responding to the pandemic has reduced revenue, the decision to return corporate rate cuts was the right thing to do.”

Following similar moves by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and Lidl, Aldi repaid business rates saved by government abolishing taxes during the pandemic.

Going forward, the supermarket has announced that a click-and-collect service will be launched in 200 stores, giving shoppers the opportunity to order online for the first time.

A new cashless store is also planned in Greenwich, London.

As part of an investment of £1.3 billion over the next two years, the bosses said this would add around 100 new stores to the 920 sites already in operation.

The logistics infrastructure expansion includes a new 1.3 million square foot site in Leicestershire.

Aldi said last year it had cut its price to £238 million, but it was not the first time Aldi spoke about supply chain issues or any proposals for price inflation.

