Aldi Creates 2,000 Jobs in 1.3 Billion UK Expansion Plan | Aldi





Aldi will create 2,000 jobs and open an additional 100 stores across the UK over the next two years as part of its 1.3 billion plan to gain a greater share of the UK grocery market.

The German discount store reduced the impact of the UK supply chain crisis on its stores, saying that Aldi was able to escape the HGV driver shortage because it hired most of its drivers directly and benefited from a more local supply chain. Aldis UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said he did not expect the chain to disrupt customers ahead of Christmas.

Aldi said the new investment in the UK business, along with new stores and jobs, will expand its distribution center to include a new 1.3 m sq ft warehouse in Leicestershire and pilot a new checkout store in Greenwich. London uses cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence to scan items and charge shoppers.

The investment is part of an effort to build awareness in the UK, the 5th largest supermarket in the UK, employing around 38,000 people across 920 grocery stores.

Hurley said this is a clear sign of our mission and there is a demand for Aldi to have more locations across the UK from Aberystwyth to Aberdeen.

The investment plan was announced alongside Aldis’ annual earnings, with annual sales in the UK and Ireland of 13.5 billion to December, up 10.2% from 12.3 billion a year earlier. However, Aldi said its profit of 264.8 million, down 2.5%, was reduced due to the cost of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining food prices.

Hurley said price inflation cannot be ruled out ahead of Christmas after the Bank of England warned that consumer price inflation could exceed 4% by the end of the year due to high energy rates. But he said Aldi will still try to cut down on its competitors.

The grocer said he did not expect Aldi customers to suffer from a shortage of HGV drivers known to threaten fuel and food supplies across the UK. Hurley believes we can better protect our customers than anyone else.

We actually have a smaller supply base with our refined range. That way we can [product] effectiveness. The second is that most of the products we source come from suppliers or manufacturers based in the UK. This means the supply chain is a bit shorter and easier to control.

Hurley said the government welcomes plans to implement a temporary visa scheme to bring up to 5,000 HGV drivers to the UK in times of national crisis. However, he said, since Aldi directly employs about 75% of HGV drivers, it will have an indirect impact on some of Aldis’s suppliers rather than the supermarket chain itself. We were able to control their terms and conditions and make sure they lead the market, he said.

Our loud and clear message is, as usual, very much. Yes, things are tighter, but our trucks are circling across the UK, the stores are full and Wednesday we encourage customers to shop as usual.

After reporting an increase in sales, the grocer said it had followed in the footsteps of competitors such as Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s and repaid all of the business rate cuts it received. Danger.

Aldi did not disclose how much he had repaid, but had previously said he would return more than $100 million to the UK government and the transfer administration.

Hurley said the cost of responding to the pandemic has reduced revenue, but the decision to return business rate easing was the right thing to do.

