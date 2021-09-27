UK Weather: ‘Strong’ thunder and rain storms to hit UK in latest forecast





Monday blues aren’t going to be much brighter if the weather forecasts are just overkill.

This weekend, basking in the late September sun, a small heat wave surprised many.

But all is set to change as the British warn against heavy rains and thunderstorms as October approaches.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that more than two inches of rain could occur in some areas with up to 60 millimeters of rain expected in the worst-affected areas due to travel disruption and flood risk.

And the torrential rains are expected to subside as heavy rain is forecast for some areas through the weekend.

The Meteorological Agency has warned of sudden changes in the weather starting Monday with ‘heavy rains and strong winds from the west across the UK’.

Meteorologist Nicola Maxey said on Monday that a cold front would bring “potential downpours” across Britain from east to west.

“Hail and thunder are also dangerous to the north and west, so Monday heralds a real shift towards fall-style weather,” she added.

Meteorologist Adam Thornhill said these changes were due to “changes in the position of the jet stream.”

“But when the position of the jet stream changes, the weather changes,” he said. [this] For a week, a cold front associated with a North Atlantic cyclone spread eastward, leaving the country wet and windy throughout Monday.

“Behind the cold front, the weather will feel a lot more like autumn for many people, with a cooler feeling and heavy showers.”

According to the Met Office’s five-day forecast, now people can expect an autumn week with cooler temperatures and occasional winds and rain.

Today, it is raining in the east, the longest in northern Scotland and has been stormy for a while. Cooler weather is spreading across the UK, with heavy showers expected primarily in the west.

Tonight will be mostly dry in the east, but showers will be showered in the west and south. There will be some strong winds near showers, especially in the northwest.

