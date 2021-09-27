Chancellor Merkel’s Potent Successor “Freedom of Movement Suspended After UK Fuel Crisis” | Brexit





The far-left centre-left politician who succeeded German Chancellor Angela Merkel blamed Britain’s gasoline crisis on the decision to end freedom of movement with Europe after Brexit.

Olaf Scholz, who is seeking to form a coalition government after the Social Democrats emerged as the largest party in Germany’s general election, said he hopes Boris Johnson will be able to deal with Britain’s exit from the EU.

Free movement of labor is part of the EU and we have worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the EU, he said. Now they have made a different decision, and I hope they manage the issues coming from him. Because I think it is an ongoing important idea for all of us to ensure that there is a good relationship between the EU and the UK. However, this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Many EU member states, including Germany, have long had a shortage of HGV drivers. The countries most affected are Poland (with a shortage of 124,000 drivers), the United Kingdom (60,000-76,000) and Germany (45,000-60,000).

But unlike the UK, companies in EU member states could rely on people from neighboring countries to fill the gap and avoid panic buying on empty supermarket shelves and gas station front yards.

A report from Transport Intelligence, a research firm specializing in the logistics industry, explains that the UK is entering the Bermuda Triangle of Brexit, the pandemic and tax reform/peak season, creating an urgent driver shortage in the UK.

In his commentary on Monday morning, Scholz reiterated Johnson’s account of the driver shortage in some European countries.

He added: It may have something to do with pay issues. They want to know if that’s a very good thing in life and want to understand that being a truck driver is something that many people really love. and you are not enough [people], this is related to the working conditions and should be considered.

Problems have been accumulating in the UK in recent weeks due to empty supermarket shelves, gas shortages, a shortage of gasoline in the front yard and a shortage of CO2 supplies for services ranging from slaughterhouse operations to soda production. European media reported as part of the Brexit aftermath.

French newspaper Libration published a front page earlier this week with the words Brexit: Les Lendemains qui dchantent on a blank toilet paper roll. (Tomorrow not delivered).

According to Transport Intelligence, Brexit has made it legally impossible to recruit foreign HGV drivers, and the Covid pandemic has created a backlog of tests, sending around 15,000 Eastern European drivers home, many of which have not.

Between 2010 and 2017, the number of EU citizens driving HGVs in the UK increased from 10,000 to 45,000 and decreased to 42,000 at the beginning of 2020. By the end of the year, it will drop only slightly to 28,000.

The government also introduced a tax change, Transport Intelligence said, that exacerbated UK exits by obliging all contractors with 10 million or 50 or more employees to pay full tax and state insurance for their drivers from April 2021. .

Michael Clover, Head of Commercial Development at Transport Intelligence, said: We don’t belong to the EU anymore, so we don’t have a lever for other international drivers to come in like in most of Europe, so we can mix capacity.

Poland has long been a net driver exporter, but drivers from Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and other EU countries can fill this gap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/27/end-freedom-movement-uk-fuel-crisis-german-politician-olaf-scholz-hgv-driver-shortage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos