China calls WTO solar cell decision with US “dangerous”





Staff members discuss behind Chinese and American flags displayed at the 2021 China International Trade in Services Fair (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on September 4, 2021. REUTERS / Florence Lo

GENEVA, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – China criticized a World Trade Organization (WTO) decision following that of the United States on measures taken by Washington to limit the import of solar panels, calling it Monday a ‘”erroneous and dangerous”.

A WTO panel awarded the United States a victory earlier this month, dismissing China’s four claims and saying the US measures do not violate global trade rules. China announced last week that it would appeal the ruling. Read more

In the private meeting, the delegate of China expressed his “deep concern over the systematically damaging conclusions of the panel report,” according to a statement sent by the Chinese delegation.

“The erroneous and dangerous signal sent by this panel report to WTO members will lead to an abuse of safeguard measures and thus seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system,” he added, asserting that the move could encourage protectionism.

The United States imposed a tariff and quota system in 2018 after U.S. producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon PV cells had increased to such an extent that the U.S. domestic industry was at risk of suffering. serious harm.

The “safeguard” measures are expected to be in place for four years, with annual tariff rate reductions from an initial level of 30%. The rights applied to solar modules and, beyond a fixed quota, to solar cells.

China’s appeal will not have immediate effect since the WTO’s supreme dispute settlement body does not have enough judges to function. Indeed, the administration of former US President Donald Trump blocked the appointments of judges to the body and paralyzed its functions.

“The United States is disappointed that China has now decided to go ahead by appealing the Panel report despite overwhelming evidence of the harmful effects of China’s non-trade practices …” the US delegate said. at the same meeting on Monday.

(This story has been passed on to remove the repeated sentence in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Emma Farge

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/china-calls-wto-ruling-dangerous-solar-cell-row-with-us-2021-09-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos