UK consumers are facing $820 million bills for failed energy groups, study finds.

Research shows that UK families are facing a total cost of more than £820 million to rescue customers of a collapsed energy supplier in recent weeks, with the total cost reaching “billions of pounds” as more businesses go bankrupt. warned that it could. It is expected during winter.

A study published by Investec on Monday found that as the sector struggles with record wholesale energy prices, the cost of a supplier rescuing 1.5 million wall-mounted customers will cost all that bills the region’s electricity and gas costs together. It can be interpreted as furniture. 30 pounds each.

An energy company that agrees to bring a failed supplier’s customer back home can recover its costs, including the additional cost of purchasing energy from the household’s wholesale market, through an industry levy that is included on all consumer bills.

Investec analyst Martin Young said the difference between what a supplier could charge an orphan customer under the UK’s annual energy price cap (which rose to £1,277 starting in October) and the cost of buying energy at today’s record wholesale prices, says Investec analyst Martin Young. may result in excess costs. “Minimum £550” per customer.

Applied to the failed supplier’s 1.5 million customers, Young said “suggesting that amounts in excess of £826 million may need to be exchanged”.

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell’s UK electricity division was appointed to continue supplying 255,000 customers to Newcastle-based group Green, one of two suppliers that went bankrupt on Thursday. A total of 7 failed in the last 7 weeks.

While some industry experts predicted that only 10 suppliers could survive the winter, Ofgem and UK Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed the forecast as overly pessimistic. There were about 50 of them in the market at the end of March.

Analysts and CEOs warn that Ofgem and the government will face increasing pressure as households eventually realize they will have to bear the cost of regulatory failures and unprecedented conditions in the wholesale market.

“In the long run, the current turmoil in energy markets only adds to the need for stronger regulations to protect consumers,” said Gillian Cooper, Energy Policy Director at Citizens Advice. “, he added.

“Absolutely 100% clear [that] Chief executives of the top 10 suppliers said they were the result of regulatory failures.

Ofgem said it had introduced measures too late to ensure that suppliers had insufficient capital to withstand wholesale market shocks and that measures to allow entrepreneurs to enter the market were “appropriate and appropriate”. criticized.

“It’s not hard to imagine that customers of a more powerful supplier who have to bear the cost of market failure will be somewhat dissatisfied and share the responsibilities,” Young said.

Ofgem said it could not identify potential costs to consumers in the latest crisis until “the claim has been dealt with”. However, it claims to have tried to “minimize these costs.” Several suppliers described Investec’s estimates as “reliable.”

The regulator said, “Customers benefited as more suppliers entered the market and increased competition. It has helped to broaden our choices, introduce new products and services, and keep prices low.”

“In the last few years Ofgem has introduced reform programs to improve standards in the energy supply market,” Ofgem added.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson warned on Friday that final bills to households could reach “billions of pounds”.

