UK electric vehicle inquiries surge during fuel supply crisis | Electric, hybrid and low-emission vehicles





The Martin Millers electric car dealership in Guildford, Surrey, has seen a surge in business as gas stations in parts of the UK start running out of fuel on Friday.

Even after the busiest day of his company EV Experts, interest doesn’t seem to cool. This week’s diary is reserved for a test drive and the business is running out of stock.

People buy electric vehicles for environmental reasons, cost savings reasons, and great technology, he said. But Friday was one of those moments when people said, “This is a sign that we need electricity.”

Amidst a scene of chaos due to a shortage of gas stations across the country, the fuel crisis for many electric vehicle (EV) dealers led to unexpected inquiries and a surge in sales.

EVA England, a non-profit organization representing new and prospective EV drivers, reports increased inquiries about electric vehicles and interest from EV dealers, particularly over the past week.

Miller, who founded his company four years ago, said Saturday was a crazy day, but Friday was more than that. I now have petrol-free trade-in vehicles to move them.

The fuel crisis, along with existing factors, such as the expansion of London’s ultra-low-emissions credits, is playing another trigger.” People were using it because it’s a moment that we won’t put off any longer.

He said the EV market is no longer reserved for innovators and early adopters, with the most popular models Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen ID 3 and Jaguar I-Pace.

Ben Strzalko, owner of Electric Cars UK in Leyland, Lancashire, as a small business, says it will take months before the fuel crisis is affecting sales.

But whenever there is a problem with gasoline or diesel, it acts as another tick for those who switch to electric vehicles, he said.

He said many electric car owners will be able to plug their cars into their homes this week and it will be amazing. And the EV driver admitted that he felt a bit embarrassed when he rode his Tesla over the weekend and passed a line of 20 cars outside a gas station.

Matt Cleevely, owner of Cleevely Electric Vehicles in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, who specializes in used electric vehicles, saw a surge in customer inquiries on weekends and Monday mornings citing the fuel crisis as a reason for the switch to electric vehicles.

He expects enthusiasm will continue to rise as the gasoline shortage adds fuel to the fire.

I’m sorry to the non-EV drivers who can’t get fuel, but he said it was very good as an electric car owner because he didn’t have to worry about gas stations on the weekend.

It is very convenient that we can refuel in our driveway. This is one of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles.

The National Franchised Dealers Association also said several dealers have reported a surge in EV inquiries since the crisis began.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reports that plug-in car sales exploded in July, with battery-electric vehicles accounting for 9% of sales. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 8% of sales and hybrid electric vehicles accounted for nearly 12%. Also in July, more electric vehicles were registered than diesels for the second straight month.

The UK has promised to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030 and to ban the sale of hybrid vehicles by 2035.

Warren Philips, head of volunteer community at EVA England, said EVs have already reached a turning point, but the fuel crisis underscores how electric vehicles can work for the majority of people.

He added: The interest is already there. This is just an addition. And in a situation where fuel costs are likely to rise with climate crises like the Cop26, people will start to see electric vehicles skipping the whole step.

