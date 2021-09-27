Crackdown on pandemic fraud in United States leads to first case against bank workers





September 27 (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors have filed what would be the first case against bank workers who allegedly operated multibillion-dollar programs aimed at helping small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an unsealed case in Brooklyn federal court on Friday, prosecutors said Anuli Okeke, a former Popular Bank branch manager in New York City, conspired with other bank workers and tax preparers to fraudulently requesting more than $ 3 million in pandemic relief loans overseen by the US Small Business Administration.

Popular Bank spokesperson Alex Moncion, who was not named in the complaint, said on Monday that the bank alerted law enforcement and banking regulators to the conduct and fired the employees involved.

“This behavior is contrary to our commitment to integrity and to our values ​​and business practices, which are guided by the highest ethical principles,” said Moncion.

The loan programs, which provided repayable, low-interest loans to small businesses, were part of Congress’ multibillion-dollar response to the pandemic.

The relief effort has been hampered by “unprecedented levels of fraud,” the US Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery said in June.

More than 500 people have been charged with pandemic-related fraud, but the case appears to be the first involving an alleged scheme within a bank.

While prosecutors screened lenders for potential misconduct, no financial institution has been charged with wrongdoing.

According to prosecutors, Okeke worked with others to recruit applicants for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Disaster Loan Program and create false documents. At least two other people have pleaded guilty to the scheme.

A lawyer who represents Okeke declined to comment on the charge on Monday.

Officials said on Friday they would continue to investigate and prosecute fraud related to the pandemic.

