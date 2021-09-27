Bank chief raises possibility of UK rate hike in 2022 | interest rate





The central bank governor has warned that inflationary pressures in the UK are more likely to raise rates next year.

On the prospect of food prices rising ahead of Christmas due to rising oil prices and high transport costs, the Governor of the Bank of England said there were signs that inflation could continue and the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank. MPC) may have to raise borrowing costs in 2022.

With inflation at 3.2% and heading above 4%, he said inflationary pressures appear to be worsening rather than improving, but the slowdown in economic growth in recent months will discourage the MPC from taking steps to stifle the recovery.

Andrew Bailey said in an interview with the Society of Professional Economists in London: [for an increase in interest rates] However, significant uncertainties remain and the situation is being closely monitored.

Last week, the MPC decided to keep interest rates at 0.25% and implement 875 billion stimulus programs after concerns that the economic growth rebound since the beginning of the year is starting to weaken.

The committee is concerned that there are more people in the government’s vacation plans than the bank predicted in August’s economic health check, fueling concerns that unemployment will rise when the plan ends this week.

Bailey said the economy is on the road to a post-coronavirus situation, reducing the likelihood of a return to previous high levels of growth, and policymakers must face a difficult situation to find a safe path.

I and other MPC members have used the analogy of the bridge to illustrate the role of economic policy in the era of coronavirus. We are still on that bridge, he said.

The pace of recovery has slowed in recent months and the slowdown continues. Compared to Q4 2019, in the latest data through July, GDP levels were 3.5% lower.

This is about 1 percentage point lower than the level consistent with the August Monetary Policy Report. A slowdown in growth as the recovery nears its end is inevitable for a rebound. However, it is not inevitable or desirable that previous levels are not restored.

Samuel Tombs, chief economist at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Baileys’ optimism about the economy, coupled with concerns about inflation, could pave the way for interest rates.

Our sense in the speech is that Mr Bailey leans a bit like a pigeon and is not in a hurry to hike. [interest rates], unless the case is overwhelmingly strong, he said.

However, given that labor market leeway will become even more evident in December, and that the impact of ending vacation plans later this month will become visible in official data, Bailey is hedging his bet. Do not give hostages to property.

