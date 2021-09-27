UK retirement plan calls for focus shift from low fees





Pension Industry Update

The UK Treasury, regulators and Bank of England have urged the pension industry to “shift their focus” from keeping savings costs low to help the country recover from the coronavirus.

A working group led by the BoE, the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Conduct Authority said in a report released on Monday that the industry’s “excessive” focus on low fees has led to investments in long-term assets that typically charge higher costs. It is “overlooked”.

The Productive Finance Working Group is committed to contributing more of the £500 billion in assets held by thousands of defined contribution (DC) pension schemes to the UK economy’s success and retirement investors.

In the report, the Working Group said a 0.75% levy, introduced by the Department of Employment and Pensions in 2015 to protect job-retirement savers from “improper” fees, could deter investment in long-term assets.

“For the first time since the introduction of auto-enrollment, millions of low- and middle-class workers have entered pension savings. In a context of historically high fees, caps have fueled competition for fees and have resulted in lower fees for subscribers. “He said.

“However, the evidence we have gathered shows that the industry is overly focused on cost rather than long-term value. We believe it is important to develop suitable products that decisively shift our focus to long-term value for our members and provide access to a wider range of investments that can provide opportunities to improve member outcomes in retirement.”

The report said many DC plans that don’t offer guaranteed severance pay are “skeptical” about the value, necessity and complexity of performance fees typically charged by private equity and venture capital operators. These groups typically manage long-term investments that governments want to promote.

However, while the study did not recommend reforming these performance pays, which are paid when managers exceed predetermined targets, it said asset managers and DC plans should consider appropriate methodologies to “accommodate” performance pay “in concert”. charging cap.

“As plans continue to consolidate, DWPs should consider moving forward on how to adjust performance fees for the purpose of fee caps and the fiduciary’s ability to invest in a wide range of assets, including less liquid assets,” he added.

A survey of 22 DC plan and asset managers by the Financial Times this month showed a widespread reluctance to invest in so-called illiquid assets such as infrastructure and private equity.

To “shift the focus” from cost to long-term value, the report calls for a “proactive communication” between DWP and pension regulators to encourage DC scheme decision-makers (including fiduciaries) and consultants to “proactively” consider allocating illiquidity. ” was recommended. asset.

Investment experts said the focus of the report on the impact of the charging limits introduced by the DWP was herring.

Laura Myers, director of DC Practice, LCP’s partner and actuarial consultant, said, “The pension system is trying to invest more in illiquid assets, but there are many practical barriers that governments and regulators have not yet addressed.

“Some initiatives have been hurt by experiences where property funds are ‘controlled’, leaving members inaccessible to savings.”

The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), a member of the working group, welcomed the report, which also included a number of recommendations to address concerns about increased investment by planning in illiquid assets.

“This report is an important step forward for UK investors looking to secure their retirement,” AIMA said.

