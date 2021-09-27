How the abortion laws in the United States compare to those in other countries





Over the past three decades, countries around the world have facilitated legal abortion. In parts of the United States it has become more difficult.

Recently, the Supreme Court of Mexico decided to decriminalize this practice. The Argentine Senate legalized abortion in December. New Zealand, Thailand and Ireland have all taken steps to ease abortion restrictions in recent years.

The United States Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. But over the past decades, access to the procedure has increasingly declined in more than a dozen county states that have passed laws. making abortion more difficult.

The most restrictive law to date is found in Texas, a state of nearly 30 million people. The new law that came into effect in September bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around six weeks after the onset of a pregnancy. There are exceptions for medical emergencies, although these are not clearly defined in law, and no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

The story continues under the ad

[What to know about the Texas abortion law]

The United States Supreme Court has ruled to keep Texas’ new law in place while legal challenges continue. Anti-abortion activists hailed the decision as a major victory in their efforts to topple Roe v. Wade and ban abortion in other parts of the country. Similar legislation to ban most abortions was proposed in Florida last Wednesday.

An analysis from the Washington Post looked at how the United States as a whole, as well as Texas’ new abortion laws, stack up against other parts of the world.

Protesters stand outside the gate of the Texas Capitol in Austin earlier this year. (Sergio Flores / Getty Images) Understanding the legality of access

Legality is one thing. Access to the ground can be very different. Many European countries limit on-demand abortions to the first trimester, which is more restrictive than most of the United States.

Anti-abortion groups say US laws are too liberal compared to the rest of the world.

Currently, the United States is an extreme exception in abortion law and policy, said Denise Harle, senior counsel for the Defending Freedom Alliance, which supports anti-abortion policies. She added that the United States is one of the few countries that allows abortion of a child who can hear her mother’s heartbeat. The United States is one of less than a dozen countries that allow abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy for any reason.

I think very few Americans realize how radical and out of step America’s abortion laws are from the rest of the world, said Angelina B. Nguyen, associate researcher at the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

But in Europe, many countries offer wide exceptions after the first three months for socio-economic reasons like unemployment, medical problems like fetal impairment or social problems like the mother’s age during pregnancy.

Mark Levels, a health professor at Maastricht University who has studied the evolution of abortion laws for four decades, said that in places like the Netherlands where abortion on demand is available until Until the fetus is viable, most abortions still take place in the first trimester.

He attributed this fact to the combination of the widespread availability of effective modern contraceptives, such as birth control pills, and a culture that speaks openly about sex and provides sex education. If you really want to ban abortion, the only thing you can do is provide contraceptives freely and openly, and be open about it, Levels said in an interview with The Post.

Yet liberal abortion laws do not necessarily mean that abortions are readily available. There are countries with procedural barriers, including physician approval, parental consent, and mandatory waiting periods. In Germany, women must receive counseling and wait three days before having an abortion. In the Netherlands, the waiting period is five days so that, according to a government site, you can think carefully about your decision.

Signs for both sides of the abortion debate outside a cemetery in Ireland. (James Forde for the Washington Post)

The enabling legal environment is really only the first step in enabling people to truly exercise their reproductive autonomy and access safe abortion care, said Katherine Mayall, director of strategic initiatives at the Center for Reproductive Rights , which advocates for greater access to abortion worldwide. Making access to abortion a reality for people around the world requires much more, she added. This includes policies that cover the cost of abortion services and integrate it into the health system, and societal measures that de-stigmatize abortion.

The story continues under the ad

In countries where abortion is legal or decriminalized, women still face barriers to accessing it. A March 2020 study found that in Italy, where abortion is legal, access can still be limited as 71% of gynecologists are registered as conscientious objectors. This allows them to refuse abortions because of moral or religious beliefs. And while abortion was decriminalized in South Korea in January, it’s unclear whether the procedure is widely available.

Expanding abortion rights around the world

Still on the whole, when it comes to the legality of abortion, countries around the world that have changed their laws on this issue have largely pushed for increased access over the past three decades.

Even though fewer restrictions are in place globally, data shows that many countries with the most liberal abortion laws have lower abortion rates, Mayall said, as those countries often also have a greater access to contraceptive services and sex education. Restrictive abortion laws don’t lead to fewer abortions, they only lead to more dangerous abortions, she said.

As Argentina debated last year whether to pass a law legalizing the practice, then health minister Gins Gonzlez Garca said more than 3,000 women had died in Argentina since. the early 1980s following clandestine abortions.

The story continues under the ad

A regional anomaly in abortion laws

In the Americas, the United States is one of the least restrictive in the region. But as conservative states scramble to pass legislation making access to abortion more difficult, countries in Latin America are seeing a green wave or a push towards liberalization.

In addition to recent legal changes in Mexico and Argentina, the Colombian Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the decriminalization of abortion soon. Ecuador decriminalized rape abortion in April.

In many countries in Latin America, contraception may be more readily available than in the United States. According to the latest statistics from the World Bank, Brazil, Colombia and Nicaragua, where abortion is banned or only permitted under certain circumstances, have some of the highest contraceptive prevalence rates in the world.

The story continues under the ad

Paula Avila-Guilen, executive director of the Womens Equality Center, compared Texas’ new law to total abortion bans in El Salvador and Honduras. And these two laws were passed 20 years ago. While Texas has not outright banned abortion, very few women know they are pregnant at six weeks, especially if the pregnancy is unwanted.

Protesters stand outside the Texas Capitol in Austin earlier this year. (Sergio Flores for the Washington Post)

Texas law also urges the public to report and prosecute those who violate it, with the possibility of a $ 10,000 reward, raising the stakes for medical providers and abortion rights advocates.

It has been very difficult trying to find a way to give people the care they need, said Zaena Zamora, executive director of the Frontera Fund, an advocacy group based in the Rio Grande Valley that helps women. to pay and travel to have an abortion. She added: I am concerned about the viability of my organization. I don’t want to be sued for not being able to do my job.

Zamora said she suspected that if abortions became more available in Mexico, she might see many people coming from Texas for treatment. But she noted that many of the people she helps are undocumented.

They can’t go to Mexico because they won’t be able to come back.

About this story

Publish analysis and charts based on information from the Center for Reproductive Rights’ Global Abortion Laws Map and the World Health Organization’s Global Abortion Policy Database. Many countries have several laws that guide access to abortion, ranging from penal codes, health laws, codes of medical ethics, and laws specific to abortion. Some policies are contradictory or vague. There are also countries that do not offer English translations of their laws, making it difficult to compare nuances of legal definitions and specific terms between countries.

Editing by Reem Akkad, Danielle Rindler and Ann Gerhart. Copy edition by Angélica Tan. Photo editing by Chloé Coleman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/interactive/2021/us-abortion-laws-worldwide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos