European entry is relief every time: HGV drivers reflect on UK crisis | supply chain crisis





Christopher Johns, 37, from Burwash, Sussex, has been a HGV driver for over 10 years and has been driving long distances in the UK and Europe. Here, he talks about the plight of HGV drivers in the UK and why they feel there is no quick solution to the current truck driver crisis.

I’ve always been amazed at how taken for granted truck drivers in the UK. We work hard for very little money. Our wages have been desperately in need of improvement for so long. At Lidl, a friend’s starting salary is equal to the salary of many truck driver friends. Temporary jobs like many others can make you more money, but you need job security because you have a wife and three children. Right now, I’m barely making a living because I do a lot of overseas work that pays more for my living expenses.

There is a big difference in the way truck drivers are treated in the UK and other parts of Europe. We do not serve food in the UK. Across the UK, especially in the South, there are few or no facilities to handle the needs of drivers.

We can spend a week or two at home or more. This means we have to sleep on small dirt roads or industrial parks where we don’t have access to basic amenities. The larger service on the big highway still doesn’t have enough parking for large vehicles and charges about 30 trucks a night for the privilege. The rest of Europe does not charge a parking fee. France, for example, supports HGV drivers through a chain of Routier-affiliated restaurants and bars that offer showers and free parking. Going to Europe is always a relief.

Our family has suffered a lot. The same goes for many in the industry. My wife is incredibly understanding of my vacation, which averages about 20 days a month. I missed my children growing up so much and I regret this so much.

Governments should think about expressing more gratitude for what they are still driving before finding thousands of new drivers. Extending the working hours of an HGV driver would be a terrible accident. I also think the number of EU drivers willing to return will be less than some expected. Much more emphasis should be placed on this profession as a skilled trade than getting a license.

We need to look at the wage structure. But first of all, they must improve the conditions of England. There is no easy answer to this lack. This was a very clear and predictable situation we were in right now. UK infrastructure is too far from where it is needed. I can’t see the situation improve overnight.

